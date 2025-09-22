Ashwin Predicts Abhishek Sharma Will “Blow the Cricketing World Apart”

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on opener Abhishek Sharma following his explosive innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash, declaring that the 25-year-old has the talent to become one of India’s next marquee white-ball cricketers.

Sharma smashed a blistering 74 off just 39 balls, including six boundaries and five towering sixes, to set the tone for India’s six-wicket win over their arch-rivals. His knock, highlighted by a 105-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill, dismantled Pakistan’s bowling attack and eased India’s path to victory.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin was particularly struck by Sharma’s elegance and adaptability at the crease. “Abhishek Sharma hit an inside-out MS Dhoni-style helicopter cover drive. Everybody will talk about the five sixes that he hit, but I want to talk about this cover drive, because there was finesse in this shot,” Ashwin said.

He added that Sharma’s control and shot-making ability suggest he is only at the beginning of a long career. “I want to tell you that this is not the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, this is just the beginning. He has just started, and he has a long future ahead. He is going to blow the cricketing world apart. Take that in writing.”

Comparing him to former India star Yuvraj Singh, Ashwin predicted Sharma could carry forward the southpaw’s legacy. “He has so much ability, just like how Yuvraj Singh became India’s marquee white-ball cricketer. He can reach that level easily. He is a phenomenal talent.”

India’s dominant victory marked their second win over Pakistan in the tournament, with Sharma’s innings standing out as one of the defining performances of the campaign. (Source: IANS)