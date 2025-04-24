Tanishk Bagchi Reimagines ‘Chor Bazari’ with a Fresh, Vibrant Twist

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Music composer and remix specialist Tanishk Bagchi is back with another reimagined classic, this time reviving the millennial favorite Chor Bazari from the film Love Aaj Kal.

The new rendition, titled Chor Bazari Phir Se, is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf and is already receiving a warm response from listeners. The track blends the timeless charm of the original with a lively, modern twist, appealing to both old fans and new audiences.

The music video features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, who bring to life the playful energy of the song’s narrative. Originally composed by Pritam, the track has been reinterpreted by Bagchi, with lyrics penned once again by Irshad Kamil.

The song is sung by the powerhouse duo of Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeraj Shridhar, infusing it with thrilling energy. Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi also contribute, adding infectious melodies that create a dynamic, layered soundscape.

Speaking about the track, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “There’s something irresistibly captivating about this composition—it grabs you instantly. Before you know it, you’re humming along and tapping your feet every time it plays. I’m so excited to be part of Chor Bazari Phir Se.”

Lyricist Irshad Kamil highlighted the song’s playful narrative, saying, “The lyrics of Chor Bazari Phir Se reflect the mischievous romance between Ranjan and Titli. We’ve worked closely to ensure the song captures the fun, quirky vibe of their relationship. I hope everyone listening can feel that energy.”

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan Tiwari and Wamiqa Gabbi as Titli Mishra, bringing this spirited story to life.

Tanishk Bagchi shared his vision behind the song, saying, “With Chor Bazari Phir Se, I wanted to create something fresh yet nostalgic—a blend of the traditional and contemporary. The arrangement layers modern beats with classical elements, complementing the film’s narrative beautifully. Working with such a talented team helped bring the exact spark we wanted. This track is packed with nostalgia but has a fiery, fresh vibe that screams 2025.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to release in theaters worldwide on May 9, 2025. (Source: IANS)