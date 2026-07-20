Raftaar Says Hip-Hop Gives a Voice to People With Real Stories

Mumbai–Rapper Raftaar said hip-hop has long provided a voice to people from the streets and created space for artists with meaningful stories to tell.

Raftaar, known for songs including “Morni,” “Dhakad,” “Ghana Kasoota” and “Bandook Meri Laila,” has created the reality series “Legacy” with rapper KR$NA and Kalamkaar co-founder Ankit Khanna.

The series aims to introduce emerging Indian rap artists through a format focused on lyricism, originality and mentorship rather than popularity.

“Hip-hop has always been about giving a voice to people who have something real to say. With Legacy, we’re creating a platform where talent isn’t judged by numbers or popularity, but by skill, hunger and originality. We want people to witness the journey of becoming an artist, because that’s where the real story lies,” Raftaar said.

“Legacy” is designed to identify and develop India’s next generation of lyricists, performers and storytellers. Contestants take part in challenges and performances while receiving guidance intended to strengthen their artistic skills.

KR$NA said India has no shortage of rap talent but needs more platforms that understand the culture and demands of hip-hop.

“India has never lacked talent, it has lacked platforms that truly understand hip-hop. Legacy is about finding artists who respect the craft and are ready to push themselves. If this show inspires even a handful of artists to believe in their voice, we’ve achieved what we set out to do,” he said.

The series emphasizes authenticity, discipline and storytelling while giving viewers a closer look at the process of building a career in music.

Produced by SVF Entertainment, “Legacy” is available on the Kalamkaar Music YouTube channel. (Source: IANS)