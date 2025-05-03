First Single ‘Hridayam Lopala’ from Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Promises an Emotion-Packed Thriller

- Advertisement -

Chennai— The first single from director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s much-anticipated film Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyasri Borse, was released on Friday, setting the tone for what promises to be a gripping romantic-action drama.

Titled Hridayam Lopala, the melodious track has captivated fans with its emotional depth and visual storytelling. Sharing the song on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “A little softness, a little love, this is all their world allowed. From the world of #Kingdom. We welcome you all into it — into our journey, emotions and our hearts. #HridayamLopala.”

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Krishna Kanth, the track is sung by Anirudh and Anumita Nadesan. The song is not only musically rich but also provides glimpses into the film’s plot. It reveals that Deverakonda plays a character named Suri, who, along with Borse’s character — seemingly a doctor — is part of a covert mission. Though they initially pretend to be lovers, the song hints at their evolving relationship and emotional connection.

Interspersed with key dialogues, the song subtly unveils a narrative filled with intrigue, conflict, and romance. While the nature of their mission remains undisclosed, Deverakonda’s character appears to be involved in high-stakes action, possibly as an assassin.

Backed by top-tier talent, Kingdom boasts cinematography by Jomon T. John and Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S. and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios. Costume design is helmed by Neeraja Kona, while choreography is by Vijay Binni.

Promising adrenaline-pumping action, the film features stunt choreography by Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

Kingdom is slated for release on May 30. (Source: IANS)