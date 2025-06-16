Ananya Panday Says She ‘Can’t Stop Singing’ Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Song ‘Nazara’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday is showering love on her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. After the release of the film’s first song Nazara, Ananya revealed that she “can’t stop singing” the track.

The song, sung by Vishal Mishra, dropped last week and quickly became a favorite among fans — including Ananya herself. Commenting on Shanaya’s recent Instagram post featuring a behind-the-scenes photo from the song shoot, Ananya wrote: “Can’t stop singing.”

Shanaya, who stars opposite Vikrant Massey in the film, replied to her bestie with affection: “Anni love you ❤️ miss you.”

In the photo, Shanaya is seen wearing a blindfold while Massey sports dark sunglasses — a nod to the film’s central theme. Shanaya captioned the post with a lyric from the song: “Pehli baar ishq hua jaise aankhon ko tera hi nasha jaise tera bas tera hi nazara piya.”

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The film is set to hit theaters on July 11 and is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films. It marks Mini Films’ second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their work together on the psychological thriller Forensic.

Shanaya also recently gave fans a glimpse into her preparation for the role. In a video from her first day of workshop, she is seen removing a face mask and squealing in excitement, captioning the moment: “First day of workshop for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with the best best bestttttt @rachitsingh08.”

The film’s teaser, released last week, introduces Massey as a blind musician and Shanaya as a passionate theatre artist. The teaser ends with a poignant line from Massey’s character: “Love is blind.”

With growing buzz around both the film and its music, and Ananya Panday’s enthusiastic endorsement, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is already generating anticipation as Shanaya Kapoor prepares to step into the limelight. (Source: IANS)