60% Indians believe growing e-gaming sector can stem brain drain: Study

New Delhi– About 60 per cent of Indians believed that the homegrown online skill gaming sector can give people a chance to create for the world and could stem the brain drain to overseas tech jobs, according to a study on Monday.

This comes as during the academic year 2021-22, over 200,000 Indian students pursued higher education in the US, while the Indian IT sector faced a persistent 25.2 per cent attrition rate in 2021. The continuing trend of talent exodus forecasts the potential departure of 2 to 2.2 million IT-BPM professionals by 2025.

Amidst this scenario of talent drain, the online gaming sector emerges as a promising career avenue, fostering skill growth and innovation within India’s tech landscape, revealed the study by the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata (ISIK).

“The research highlights the symbiotic relationship between technology and gaming. As the industry rapidly evolves, we have a unique opportunity to harness the creative potential of our youth and build a robust ecosystem that nurtures both technological innovation and economic growth,” said Dr. Diganta Mukherjee, Professor at the ISIK, in a statement.

“This analysis unearths a strong belief among the respondents that India’s homegrown gaming industry can reduce the brain drainage of talents in the technology domain, offering them opportunities towards innovation and growth right here on home soil,” added Dr. Subhamoy Maitra, Professor from the Institute.

Conducted through an extensive survey of 4,644 individuals across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the study demonstrates a very strong interest among both students and professionals in the online skill gaming sector.

The findings showed that 73 per cent of Indians have a strong inclination towards pursuing a career in the online skill gaming sector, highlighting the sector’s vast growth potential. Further, 68 per cent people acknowledged the role of gaming in enhancing skill sets.

The study also showcased the online skill gaming sector’s appeal to highly skilled engineers, with 55 per cent of respondents identifying it as a preferred domain due to its emphasis on technology adaptation and innovation. This sentiment aligns with the industry’s rapid integration of advanced technologies like AI/ML and VR, positioning India as a leading force in technological advancements.

Around 67 per cent participants showed a willingness to pursue professional education in the gaming sector, indicating a desire to up-skill and contribute to the industry’s growth.

The participants also recognised the potential of ‘gamification’ in expanding the scope of the gaming industry, with 56 per cent agreeing that it offers tremendous opportunities for innovation.

Over 62 per cent individuals perceived that the opportunities in the online skill gaming sector can enhance the overall skill sets of students and employees alike.

“The online skill gaming industry is the new rapidly rising industry in the era of digitalisation. This is reflected in the significant interest of tech professionals and students considering a career in the industry, owing to the substantial investment the sector has made in cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML over the last decade,” said Malay Kumar Shukla, Secretary of the E-Gaming Federation. (IANS)