5 romantic experiences in New Zealand that are perfect for your romantic getaway

New Delhi– The long, rolling valleys, the majestic mountain top peaks, the glittering coasts, and the brilliant colours that change the horizon from dawn to twilight are just a few of the natural beauties of New Zealand that inspire love. There is no better place to take a loved one and enjoy the beauty in their presence than here, where it’s difficult not to become fascinated by the postcard pictures all around.

Nothing beats a romantic getaway in New Zealand, whether it’s a picnic amidst breathtaking scenery or a flight in a hot air balloon among the sky. Here are the top 5 activities that will make your loved one happy and are recommended by Cupid:

A romantic leap of faith

Leap into the unknown from heart-stopping heights as you take a romantic tandem bungy. All over the country you can leap from bridges, rail viaducts, specially made platforms perched on the edge of cliffs, and stadium roofs. Hold your lover’s hands and take a leap of faith from the Auckland Harbour Bridge against the backdrop of the beautiful Waitemata Harbour and the city skyline. In the Central North Island, just upstream from the Huka Falls, lies the Taupo Bungy — 47 metres above the Waikato River. You can also choose to be dunked in the Waikato River below at the end of your jump.

Experience a magical ride with Bubbles and balloons

Clink your Champagne glasses at dawn as your balloon lifts you quietly over an ornate natural tapestry of pastures, vineyards, forests, rivers, lakes and mountains. As you float over a world that is only just waking up, your partner’s smile will be as wide as the horizon as a romantic breakfast marks the end of your flight.

Wander among the vineyards

Toast yourselves with New Zealand’s world-famous wines, from silky Pinot Noir to crisp Sauvignon Blanc as you cycle through the gentle vineyard trails. New Zealand is a paradise for food and wine lovers. Take the Classic New Zealand Wine Trail to experience three of our best wine regions (Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough). From Auckland, you can hop on a short ferry ride to Waiheke, the Island of Wine. If you’re visiting Queenstown, make sure to visit one of the many local wineries in Central Otago.

Go stargazing

Gaze into your loved one’s eyes beneath the Southern Cross and be awestruck by New Zealand’s dark night skies. Stargazing in New Zealand is a breathtakingly magical experience when experienced with a loved one, thanks to the dark, clear skies, unique celestial features, and otherworldly landscapes. For the best views, choose from five locations across New Zealand: Lake Tekapo, Aoraki Mount Cook, Wairarapa, Dunedin, or Great Barrier Island.

Picnic in private

Swoop in by helicopter to a secluded spot where a gourmet picnic hamper, fine New Zealand wine and an intimate setting just for two awaits your private indulgence. Try the Heli-Picnic — Alpine Luxury Tours in Queenstown. This is a once in a lifetime dining opportunity, an unforgettable picnic under the numerous waterfalls and dramatic glaciers off the beaten track. Fly over sheer cliff faces, pass the blue ice of a hanging glacier before descending 1,000m into a valley below. (IANS)