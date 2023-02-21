5 binge-worthy snacks to pair with your favourite show

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– You don’t want to lose a second of the action by getting up to get a snack, whether you’re binge-watching your favourite show or catching up on the newest releases.

Here’s a list of the top 5 scrumptious and practical treats that go great with your favourite Netflix show. It’s time to look past the traditional popcorn and get your hands on this exclusive list of delectable new snacks, which includes both time-honored favourites and fresh takes on traditional favourites. Your taste buds will love these snacks, and you’ll keep going back for more. So take your remote, settle in, and prepare to find the ideal snack to go with your upcoming binge or series marathon.

Samosas – No Indian snack list would be complete without the classic samosa. These deep-fried triangles of flaky pastry are filled with a variety of savoury fillings, such as spiced potatoes and peas, making them the perfect snack to enjoy while watching your favourite show. The tangy and spicy flavours of the filling, combined with the crispy crust, make it a perfect snack to munch on while you’re engrossed in your show.

Chicken McWings – If you’re looking for the perfect snack to pair with your favourite Netflix show, look no further than all-new McDonald’s Chicken McWings. With its superior quality and taste inspired by the North and East India taste palates, this delicious and authentic chicken delicacy is sure to satisfy your cravings on all occasions.

Crispy and crunchy on the outside and succulent and tender on the inside, every bite of Chicken McWings is filled with mouth-watering flavours and topped with a savoury mix of chilli and lemon seasoning that’s sure to leave you feeling blissful. So, whether you’re dining-in or ordering through McDelivery, takeaway or drive-thru, don’t forget to add the bold and delicious Chicken McWings to your ultimate binge-worthy, go-to snack.

French Fries – There’s nothing like indulging in crispy, golden McDonald’s fries while binge-watching your favourite show. The mere sight of a McDonald’s Fries box with the famous golden arches is enough to make your mouth water. The perfect combination of salt and flavour makes it almost impossible to stop at just one or two, and the aroma that wafts out of the box is simply irresistible.

French fries have a universal appeal and are enjoyed by people of all ages, making them a great snack option for a movie night with friends and family. So, the next time you’re looking for a binge-worthy snack to enjoy with your favourite Netflix show, there’s nothing quite like McDonald’s World-Famous Fries to satisfy your cravings.

Bhel Puri – Another popular street food, Bhel Puri is a tangy and spicy snack that’s perfect for snacking on while watching your favourite show. It’s made with puffed rice, sev, and a variety of other ingredients such as tomatoes, onions, and chutneys, making it a tangy and spicy treat that will keep you coming back for more.

Vada Pav – A popular street food from Mumbai, Vada Pav is a handy snack that’s perfect to pair with your favourite show. It’s made with a potato fritter that’s deep-fried to perfection and is then served in a bun with a variety of chutneys and spices. The combination of the crispy fritter and the tangy chutneys make it a perfect snack to enjoy while watching your favourite show. And since it’s easy to hold and eat with one hand, it’s the perfect snack to enjoy while you’re watching your favourite show.

Last but not least, remember to savour each mouthful and take pleasure in the flavours as you lose yourself in your favourite film. (IANS)