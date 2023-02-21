Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Oberoi, Pia Bajpiee, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more…

- Advertisement -

Akshay Oberoi can’t wait to start working on ‘Laal Rang 2’

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is set to reprise his character in the upcoming sequel of ‘Laal Rang’, is elated as the film prepares to return with another chapter. He shared that he can’t wait to go to the sets and work again with his co-actor Randeep Hooda and the director of the film.

Akshay played the character of Rajesh in the first part. He was the partner of Shankar, played by Randeep Hooda in the 2016 film. They both were a part of the blood mafia in the film.

Akshay said, “It feels great when a film that has been loved comes back for another chapter. The film received a lot of praise during its first outing and I am certain that the team together will bring back an even more promising film.”

‘Laal Rang’, which is a dark social drama, was set in Haryana and revolved around the illegal blood trade business. The shooting of the sequel will begin soon.

He further mentioned, “I am looking forward to work with the entire cast again and the team, working with Randeep again and our director Afzal. Its not often, we get to see the genre of black comedy mixed with an intense crime drama in India, so its exciting to come back with a fresh new narrative in this space”.

Apart from that, Akshay will be seen in ‘Fighter’, in which he plays an Air force pilot. The movie will also feature Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots, and is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for ‘Lost’ when her brother passed away

Mumbai– Actress Pia Bajpiee recalled how she continued to shoot for her latest film ‘Lost’ even though she lost her brother during the same period.

Although it was tough, the kind of response she received from the audience was satisfying and overwhelming, Pia said.

She said: “I feel blessed to receive such a kind of love and praise from the audience. This movie was around the period when I was not in my senses. The phase when I just lost my brother, my tears were not stopping but still due to professional commitments, I shot on the given dates.”

The actress, who is known for her roles in Venkat Prabhu’s comedy-drama ‘Goa’, Tamil film ‘Ko’, Telugu movie ‘Dalam’, Malayalam movie ‘Masters’ and Hindi movie ‘Mumbai Delhi Mumbai’, said that the industry gave her due respect and recognition and she got opportunities to explore her acting career.

“It was overwhelming with the way the industry is welcoming me. This year I have a lot of promising characters with different shades. Though the movie had just been released, I have been receiving a lot of messages and calls from the people who watched it. It makes me happy that my fans are praising my efforts. I hope to get more opportunities to grow in the future.”

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

‘Lost’ is about a young woman crime reporter, her mission to find the truth, and reason behind sudden disappearance of a theatre activist.

Sobhita on how Aditya found fireflies creepy on the sets of ‘The Night Manager’

Mumbai– Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and is currently seen playing the mysterious role of Kaveri in the web series ‘The Night Manager’, recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies.

She shared: “When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn’t sleep first couple of nights so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya’s room and I got damn excited.”

The actress is part of a spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya’s room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy.

“It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy,” she added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and more. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sobhita has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her works in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was seen in ‘Chef'(Hindi), ‘Kaalakandi'(Hindi), ‘Goodacahari'(Telugu), ‘Ghost Stories'(Hindi), ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2′(Tamil), ‘Kurup'(Malayalam), among others.

Janhvi pens note for Sridevi: ‘I still look for you everywhere mumma’

Mumbai– As the coming February 24 will mark fifth death anniversary of veteran actress Sridevi, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note and said that she still looks for her “mummaa”.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture of her talking to her mother. The picture seems to be from an event.

“I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do – it starts and ends with you,” Janhvi captioned the image.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. She died due to accidental drowning in bath tub. She was in Dubai for attending a family function.

Sridevi’s last big screen outing was in the 2017 film ‘Mom’, for which she also earned a National Award, posthumously.

Janhvi is now gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’, which also stars Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’.

Ranveer Singh raps in front of Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, Nicky Jam