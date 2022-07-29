1st T20I: Rohit’s fifty takes India to 190/6 against West Indies

arouba (Trinidad)– A brilliant half-century by captain Rohit Sharma (64 off 44) helped India post 190/6 against West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, here on Friday.

Apart from Rohit, Dinesh Karthik (41 not out off 19) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 off 16) were main contributors with the bat for India, who were invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Alzarri Joseph (2/46), Jason Holder (1/50), Akeal Hosein (1/14), Keemo Paul (1/24), Obed McCoy (1/30) were the wicket-takers for West Indies.

Brief scores: India 190/6 (Rohit 64, Karthik 41 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2/46 ) in 20 overs vs West Indies (IANS)