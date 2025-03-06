Zeenat Aman reveals ‘Chura Liya’ from ‘Yaadon ki Baaraat’ turned into her theme song

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– We all have heard the “Chura Liya” song from the film “Yaadon ki Baaraat”. Zeenat Aman on whom the track was picturized revealed what the song signifies for her.

Zeenat Aman dropped the song on her IG and shared how “Chura Liya” turned out to be her theme song.

She wrote, “The clinking of the wine glasses, the sensuous lyrics, the ivory culottes and black choker… Chura Liya inadvertently became something of my theme song. Any event I’ve ever attended anywhere in the world has leaned on it for a gimmick or two. The song’s familiar riff has been played upon my entrance, or I’ve had a guitar thrust into my hands to mime my moves from the video, or found two empty wine glasses waiting on the table to be knocked together… you get my drift.”

Talking about setting the trend with “Yaadon ki Baaraat”, she shared, “Those of you who actually saw the film, may have noticed that in the scene preceding the song, I’m wearing a tight pink salwar kameez before magically appearing in the white number that set such a trend. I’m quite happy to take credit for that outfit change because I had to fight Nasir Saab for it! He had wanted to present me in the likes of the heroines of the 60s whose churidar-kurta look with winged eyeliner and bouffant had captivated fashionistas at the time. I personally felt gawky in the original outfit and was keen on wearing something more true to my own style. Fortunately, my director was agreeable, and so it was that the ivory culottes and centre parting were allowed.”

Zeenat Aman further praised the impeccable team responsible for Chura Liya”. “Once the film released, the song took on a life of its own and I think I can safely say it’s cemented a place on the list of most loved Hindi film songs of all time. It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise though. After all, the music director of the film was the great RD Burman, Chura Liya was written by lyricist Majrooh Sultani, and sung by none other than Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi. I believe Asha ji herself chose it as one of her favourites!” she penned. (IANS)