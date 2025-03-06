Shaan’s son Maahi makes his Bollywood debut with ‘Tera Kya Karoon’ from ’Nadaaniyan’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Maahi, the son of the legendary singer Shaan made his Bollywood singing debut with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer ” Nadaaniyan”.

Maahi lent his voice to Ibrahim Ali Khan in the track “Tera Kya Karoon”. Composed beautifully by the talented duo, Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Reflecting on this special moment, Maahi shared, “Growing up, I was always surrounded by the beautiful music my dad created for Saif sir, and it’s surreal to now be part of this journey myself. Singing for Ibrahim in ‘Tera Kya Karoon?’ is something truly special. The song captures the essence of love in the most pure and heartfelt way, the kind of love that makes your heart race and fills you with warmth. I’m incredibly thankful to Sachin sir and Jigar sir for giving me this opportunity to make my Bollywood singing debut. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

In the past Shaan has been the playback voice for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan, in many of his films, and now Maahi makes his Bollywood singing debut alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan.

“Nadaaniyan” has been directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

Yesterday, the makers hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai where Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived with sister Sara Ali Khan.

Following the screening, Sara Ali Khan penned an emotional note for her baby brother on her IG that read, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader… You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode…Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies…this is just the beginning…”.

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a black lace top, paired with a matching vest and sleek pants. She accessorized her outfit with a chic black handbag and matching pumps. Accompanying her, Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a tailored black blazer, along with a black T-shirt and matching pants.

“Nadaaniyan” is expected to get a grand release on March 7th on Netflix. (IANS)