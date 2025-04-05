‘Yuva Sapno Ka Safar’, Waves OTT’s anthology to release on April 11

Mumbai– A fresh and heartwarming anthology, ‘Yuva Sapno Ka Safar’ is slated to premiere on Waves OTT on April 11.

A Waves and Euphoria Productions presentation, in association with RSVP and Flying Unicorn, this eight-part series brings together a collection of compelling stories set against the backdrop of eight distinct cities across India.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Aarrav Jindal, and Ashi Dua Sara, one of the stories is ‘Khatti Meethein Yaadein’, set in Amritsar. Directed by Nitya Mehra it stars Dalai Mulchandani and Aneet Kaur.

Another one is, ‘Bandra Christmas’, which has been set in Mumbai and helmed by Alankrita Srivastava. It will feature Ayesha Kaduskar and Saloni Batra as leads.

The anthology will also include ‘Bhagode’, a gripping tale from Haryana directed by K M Ayappa, starring Gurjot Singh Virk, Riyansh Taneja, Jatin Dhaunchak and Sanjeev Yadav.

The anthology will continue with ‘Backstage’, set in Cochin and directed by Anjali Menon, starring Padmapriya and Rima Kallingal, and ‘Samudra’, a poignant narrative set in Kanyakumari, helmed by Karan Kapadia and starring Danish Sood, Zahan Kapoor, and Paloma Monappa.

We will also get to see ‘Samurai Stingray’, a thrilling story set in Mussoorie and directed by Suparn Verma, featuring Darsheel Safary, Ashlesha Thakur, and Udit Pandey.

Adding to the lineup, ‘Tongue Twister’, set in Goa and directed by Razy, stars Divya Dutta, along with ‘Coconut Dreams’, set in Assam and directed by Rima Das, enjoying a stellar cast including Shahana Goswami and Lima Das.

Talking about ‘Yuva Sapno Ka Safar’, producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “Youth is a powerful and dynamic force, and with ‘Yuva Sapno Ka Safar’, we’ve tried to present stories that are both rooted and aspirational. Each episode offers a slice of India, its culture, and dreams, seen through the lens of young protagonists navigating life, relationships, and identity.”

Producer Aarrav Jindal added, “This series with some of the finest talents from the industry, is a celebration of the voices and dreams that often go unheard. With every city and every story, we wanted to spotlight the incredible diversity of our country while also showing that the hopes and fears of young people are universally understood.” (IANS)