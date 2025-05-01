YouTube Pledges ₹850 Crore to Strengthen India’s Creator Economy, Says CEO Neal Mohan

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on Thursday reaffirmed the platform’s deepening commitment to India’s booming digital content ecosystem, announcing a ₹850 crore (approximately $102 million) investment over the next two years to fuel the growth of the country’s creator economy.

Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai, Mohan described India as a rising “Creator Nation” and revealed that YouTube has paid more than ₹21,000 crore (about $2.5 billion) to Indian creators, artists, and media companies over the past three years.

“India’s creator economy is not only thriving—it’s exploding,” Mohan said in his keynote address at the high-profile event attended by leading entertainment figures and policymakers. “Over the past year alone, more than 100 million Indian channels uploaded content, and over 15,000 have crossed the one-million subscriber mark.”

He emphasized YouTube’s unique ability to connect creators with global audiences, calling the platform a powerful engine for cultural export. “India isn’t just a global leader in film and music—it’s quickly becoming what I’m proud to call a ‘Creator Nation,’” Mohan said.

Highlighting the international impact of Indian content, he noted that videos produced in India generated over 45 billion hours of watch time from global audiences last year alone.

The announcement comes alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for creative responsibility in an increasingly tech-driven world. In his opening address at the WAVES summit, PM Modi urged creators to preserve cultural depth and emotional storytelling even as technology transforms content production and distribution.

“WAVES will be a bridge between Indian talent and global platforms,” the Prime Minister said, inviting global investors and storytellers to explore India’s dynamic creative industry. He encouraged young Indians to share the country’s “one billion untold stories” with the world, reinforcing their potential to shape a more compassionate, culturally rich future.

YouTube’s multi-crore investment underscores the platform’s long-term vision for India as both a creative powerhouse and a key driver of its global user base and revenue. With India leading the world in mobile-first viewership, the company aims to provide Indian creators with more tools, monetization opportunities, and international exposure in the coming years. (Source: IANS)