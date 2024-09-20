World Food India 2024: Chirag Paswan meets agriculture leaders of Liberia and Djibouti

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, met with the Regional Agriculture Coordinator for the Ministry of Agriculture in Liberia and the Agriculture Minister of Djibouti on Friday during World Food India (WFI) 2024.

“I had a meeting with Moses Gbanyan from Liberia, where we discussed potential collaborations and opportunities in the trade and food processing sector,” Chirag Paswan wrote on X.

The minister also informed about his meeting with the Agriculture Minister of Djibouti saying, “I had a G2G meeting with Mohamed Ahmed Awaleh of Djibouti. We discussed potential areas for collaboration in the trade and food processing sector.”

Recognising the potential of the food processing sector in transforming India into the “food basket of the world,” the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, has adopted measures to attract investments in various subsegments of food processing. This includes backward linkages, food processing equipment, processing-related R&D, cold chain storage solutions, start-ups, and logistic & retail chains, covering the entire food processing value chain.

World Food India 2024 is underway in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi scheduled which started on Thursday.

The WFI 2024 exhibition will have participation from major global players as well as Indian companies from Food Processing and allied sectors. The exhibition will have a sectoral focus, showcase country strengths in country pavilions, as well as have state pavilions where states of India will showcase their best in terms of products, Agri-Horti clusters, infrastructure and policies.

In 2017, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries launched the first edition of World Food India to showcase India’s rich food culture and attract investment in the country’s diverse food processing sector. In 2023, the Ministry organised the second edition of World Food India to coincide with the International Year of Millets and to bring together the global food processing industry. (IANS)