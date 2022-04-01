With Global Outreach and Hundreds of Celebrity Interviews, Chai with Manju Celebrates 10th Anniversary

BOSTON—Every life has a story. That slogan truly captures the essence of the Chai with Manju celebrity interview series, and this year marks its 10th anniversary. With over hundreds of interviews and millions of views–first in the print and later in the videos—Chai with Manju has spotlighted guests from almost every aspect of life: from musicians and spiritual leaders to academics and entrepreneurs and from politicians and diplomats to local heroes.

Some have even equated Chai with Manju with major American interview shows from CNN and National Public Radio.

“Chai with Manju joins the pantheon of radio/TV programs such as Larry King Live and Fresh Air by Terry Gross,” said Brian Pereira, President, CEO and Board Member of Visterra Inc, and a member of the Board at American India Foundation, known as AIF. “Ten years have passed in a blink of the eye, and we look forward to be educated and entertained for 10 more years.”

Chai with Manju is created and hosted by Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, a physician at Beth Israel Lahey Health and Atrius Health, and is produced by Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times.

“Manju’s eclectic selection of interviewees, thorough preparation ahead of the show and deft handling of the conversation has made her show a must-listen for the New England Indian community and beyond,” added Mr. Pereira.

“I want to extend my gratitude to my producer, Upendra Mishra, for always having faith in me and to all my viewers/readers for their love and welcoming me into their homes through my videos,” said Dr. Sheth. “I am so thankful to all the celebrities who have let me have a window into their life with these special interviews. We are looking forward to having a big celebration soon.”

Desh Deshpande, a philanthropist, mentor, a successful serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author of “On Entrepreneurship and Impact”, urged Dr. Sheth to continue her “excellent work and bring us the insights of amazing people in the world.”

“It is a bold step for a doctor to venture into media. Dr. Manju Sheth jumped in ten years ago and has brought many in-depth conversations with many distinguished individuals to us,” said Mr. Deshpande. “I cannot think of a single distinguished person who has stepped on the Boston soil and have not had Chai with Manju.”

As the celebrity show celebrates its 10th anniversary, Chai with Manju has become one of the most talked about media feature, bringing a wide range of exciting guests.

Sushil Tuli, founder and CEO of Massachusetts-based Leader Bank, said that the Chai with Manju team over these years has done commendable work in bringing to its viewers and readers information, reports and opinions so vital in this age of media on social, business and cultural developments.

“Chai with Manju has been a significant part of Indian Community in USA and around the world,” Mr. Tuli said. “I would like to congratulate Dr. Manju Sheth on their 10th anniversary of Chai with Manju. Dr. Manju Sheth has always been very enthusiastic about presenting personalities/speakers to keep the community informed about what is happening around us in this world”.

Mr. Tuli asked Dr. Sheth to continue bringing the good stories and keep expanding viewership.

TiE Boston President Anu Chitrapu said that Chai with Manju has evolved into a world-class series during the last 10 years.

“When Chai with Manju started it was a novel concept and first of its kind for the Indian community here,” said Ms. Chitrapu. “Since then it has steadily raised the bar and expanded both in terms of diversity and global reach. Today, it has evolved to a world class series with string mission and branding. Congratulations to the Chai with Manju team.”

What has made Chai with Manju stuck? Of course, its amazing guests.

“Manju infuses every interview with her inimitable charm, intelligence and positive energy,” said Raj Sharma, Managing Director – Wealth Management and Head of The Sharma Group, a Boston-based high-end boutique within Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. “She has contributed immensely to the diversity and richness of our community.”

Ramila Thakkar, a member of the Gurjar Board of Trustees and Saheli Advisory Board Vice Chair, said jokingly that Chai with Manju is the Chai that hits the spot right every time.

“A friendly tete-a-tete that brings ‘upfront and close’ some truly amazing people from around the world,” said Ms. Thakkar, a loyal viewer who has not missed a single episode. “The show that gets my two thumbs up.”

World-renowned knee-surgeon Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD, said that 10 years have gone by but the Chai with Manju is still fresh and very inspiring with all the “multi-talented Masalas” Dr. Sheth has brought her audience to taste and enjoy.

“Manju just has much vigor and vitality for innovative thoughts, but honestly she was able to accomplish lots of this with guidance and support from her team,” Dr. Patel said.

Annette Philip, founder and artistic director of the Berklee Indian Ensemble, said that Dr. Sheth is one of the vital pillars of the Indian diaspora in New England, always seeking ways to serve the community.

“It’s been such a delight to collaborate with her over the years in several endeavors. I am ever inspired by her passion, intent, and attention to detail in every aspect, and am touched by the love and heart that is at the core of everything Manju Ji does,” said Ms. Philip. “She has created so many platforms for Indians to be seen and recognized; she has brought us deep insight through her myriad meaningful conversations with legends, and she continues to uplift and celebrate all those around her in the most big hearted, generous way.”

Sanjay Kaul, Vice President of World Hindu Council of America, said that the beauty of the Chai with Manju show is the simple, honest but candid approach of its hostess.

“Congratulations to the producers of “Chai with Manju” and its hostess Dr. Manju Sheth on the 10th anniversary of the show,” said Mr. Kaul. “For the Bostonians of Indian origin, this show is a connection to Bollywood celebrities, other artists, political personalities and other people of repute from India. Additionally, this show provides a medium to learn about the achievements and contributions of Indians who have made significant professional achievements. Thank you to the team for successful completion of 10 years and keeping us informed and connected.”

Preetesh Shrivastava, a community leader and president of New England Hindi Manch, said Chai with Manju is one of the best Indian-American talk shows in the United States.

“Dr. Manju Sheth’s unique style and vast knowledge of many topics makes this show ‘a must watch’”, said Mr. Shrivastava. “She not only provides a thorough coverage of the subject, (but) she also makes the interview journey so interesting that viewers look forward to her next question. I wish the entire Chai with Manju team many more successful shows ahead.”

Some of the celebrity musicians we have interviewed:

Zakir Hussain

Pandit Jasraj

Amjad Ali Khan

Kaushiki Chakraborty

Shahid Parvez

Spiritual Leaders:

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sadhguru

Hugging Amma

Sister Shivani

Singer, musicians, producers and actors:

Shreya Ghosal

Pankaj Udhas

Suresh Wadkar

Anupam Kher

Sonu Nigam

Neha Kakkar

Shankar Mahadevan

Shalmali Kholgade

Bombay Jayshree

Jayantilal Gada

Shobh Yarlagadda

Fashion Superstar Masaba

Swaaroop Sampat

Dancer:

Kathak Legend Chitresh Das

Philanthropists:

Desh Deshpande

Sudha Murhty

Jaishree Deshpande

Academics:

Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria

EdX CEO Anant Agarwal

Journalists, writers and other celebrities:

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Boston Globe Managing Director Linda Henry

Fareed Zakaria

Deepak Chopra

Sanjiv Chopra

Ambassador Nurupama Rao

Miss USA Nina Davluri

Politicians and officials:

Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg

Sen. Scott Brown

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Joe Kennedy

Radhe Jagge

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Local heroes:

Jit Saxena

Raj Sharma

Nalini Sharma

Annete Philip

Geeta Iyer

Nahid Bhadelia

Sushil Tuli

Dr George Abraham

Berklee President Roger Brown

YWCA President Beth Chandler

Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.