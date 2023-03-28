Whitehead Institute Founding Board Member Susan Whitehead to Be the Chief Guest at Woman of the Year Awards Gala

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Susan Whitehead, a Lifetime Trustee of MIT and a founding and life board member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at MIT, will be this year’s chief guest at the 20th annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala on April 14, 2023 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Boston philanthropic icon Susan Whitehead has agreed to be the Chief Guest at 2023 Woman of the Years Awards Gala, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the event,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the event and publisher of INDIA New England News and its sister publications Life Sciences Times, Boston Real Estate Times and the IndUS Business Journal. “We’re looking for froward to honoring Ms. Whitehead for her contributions to the society, art and culture.”

Ms. Whitehead is a founding and life board member of the Whitehead Institute, and this unique privilege, for over four decades, has shaped much of her thinking.

“It is an immense privilege to be invited to be the Chief Guest at the 20th anniversary celebration of this inspiring institution that has recognized and empowered so many extraordinary women,” Ms. Whitehead told INDIA New England News. “Congratulations to all who are being recognized in this very special anniversary year. I’m thrilled to be here with you.”

Ms. Whitehead currently serves on the boards of the Berklee College of Music, the ACLU of Massachusetts, the US Foundation board of the Museum of Art and Photography in Bangalore, India, and is a lifetime trustee of MIT.

She has served as the Chair of the Board of Berklee College of Music, Horizons for Homeless Children, the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Bayview Correctional Facility in NYC, the Research Institute of Learning Development, and Whitehead Institute.

Ms. Whitehead was formerly a trial attorney in private practice in Boston and also has experience as an assistant district attorney in New York City. She directed a clinical program at Brooklyn Law School; worked for the ACLU in Jackson, Mississippi; and developed a comprehensive education program for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Ms. Whitehead has a life-long passion for India – it’s people, culture, arts of all forms, spiritual aliveness, history and traditions.