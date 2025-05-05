WAVES 2025 Panel Urges Influencers to Prioritize Integrity, Transparency, and Platform Strategy

- Advertisement -

Mumbai — As the digital creator economy continues its rapid growth, experts at WAVES 2025 emphasized the need for influencers to safeguard their credibility, define clear personal boundaries, and communicate honestly with their audiences.

Speaking at a breakout session during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, panelists from across the creative and digital sectors discussed the ethical, creative, and legal frameworks necessary to sustain trust and authenticity in influencer marketing.

Authenticity is Key to Influence

Film actor Shibani Akhtar underscored the importance of influencers staying true to their personal voice when collaborating on branded content.

“For influencer marketing to work, creators must be deeply engaged in both the creative and branding process,” Akhtar said. “Campaigns should reflect the influencer’s own beliefs and values—that’s what preserves authenticity and audience trust.”

She urged creators to avoid compromising their integrity for short-term gains, noting that followers today are quick to detect inauthentic content.

Know Your Platform, Know Your Audience

Vinay Pillai, Chief Business Officer at Pocket Aces, pointed out that audience engagement varies significantly across platforms—what resonates on Instagram might not work on YouTube or X (formerly Twitter).

“Creators need to abandon the one-size-fits-all approach,” he said. “Instead, they should adopt platform-specific strategies and make content decisions backed by audience insights and data.”

Pillai encouraged influencers to treat their content as part of a larger brand journey, with each platform playing a distinct role in their digital identity.

Transparency Builds Trust

Saheli Sinha from ASCII (Advertising Standards Council for Social Influencers) emphasized the growing need for disclosure and ethical content practices.

“Influencers must be transparent about paid promotions,” she said. “It’s not just about legal compliance—it’s about being honest with your followers.”

Sinha noted that ASCII offers educational programs to help new and emerging creators understand the legal and ethical responsibilities of content creation. These programs cover everything from advertising disclosures to content standards and audience trust-building.

Raising the Bar in Digital Advertising

The panel collectively underscored that the future of influencer marketing depends on transparency, authenticity, and accountability. They encouraged creators to:

Clearly disclose promotional content

Align campaigns with their personal values

Develop platform-specific strategies

Build long-term audience relationships rooted in trust

The session also called on the industry to promote professionalism and continue evolving best practices for the digital age. (Source: IANS)