Washington Sundar Urges Positivity as India Faces Uphill Battle in 2nd Test Against South Africa

- Advertisement -

Guwahati– India found itself in deep trouble during the second Test against South Africa on Monday, but all-rounder Washington Sundar said the team must “stay positive” despite conceding a massive first-innings deficit.

South Africa seized control of the match at the Barsapara Stadium after bowling India out for 201 and taking a 314-run lead in conditions considered ideal for batting. India’s top order faltered against a relentless Proteas attack, with several wickets falling to poor shot selection rather than difficult deliveries.

“Got to stay positive in life. You never know what will happen,” Sundar said when asked about India’s chances following a bruising Day 3.

India’s innings unravelled more rapidly after captain Rishabh Pant and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel fell attempting big shots off left-arm quick Marco Jansen. Sundar, however, pushed back against the narrative that aggression alone caused the collapse.

“On another day, both those shots would have gone into the stands, and all of us would have appreciated and clapped. That’s how it is,” he told reporters. He added that both players had proven their abilities in the past, but execution did not go to plan.

India began the day strongly with a 65-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But a dramatic mid-session collapse left the side at 122 for seven. Sundar top-scored with a gritty 48 from No. 8, continuing the form he showed in Kolkata, where he finished as India’s highest run-scorer while batting at No. 3.

Asked about his batting position, Sundar said he is prepared to play any role required. “I would say I am happiest to bat wherever the team wants me to bat. This is a team game. There are a lot of strategies that go into the game depending on the conditions, depending on the opposition.”

Sundar said there was no specific scoring target set for the day and insisted it was too early to calculate run-rates in a five-day contest against a high-quality bowling attack.

“In a five-day match, I don’t think you have to think about score or run rate, especially against a quality bowling attack. We just wanted to play it like any other Test innings,” he said. “If anything, we would have probably planned tomorrow. If we were in a scenario where we only lost 4–5 wickets today, then we can always plan tomorrow.” (Source: IANS)