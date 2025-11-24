Air India Says 95 Percent of AI 171 Crash Victims’ Families Have Received Interim Compensation

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday that 95 percent of the families affected by the crash of Flight AI 171 have received interim compensation, nearly five months after the deadly accident near Ahmedabad.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed just 32 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12 while en route to London Gatwick. Of the 12 crew members and 229 passengers aboard, only one survived. Nineteen people on the ground were also killed, and 67 others suffered serious injuries.

“We continue to do all we can to support those who were affected. Ninety-five per cent of families have received their interim compensation,” Wilson told reporters at Air India’s Training Academy in Gurugram.

He added that about 70 families have received ex gratia payments from the AI 171 memorial trust, with approximately 50 more in the pipeline. Air India and Tata Sons are continuing outreach efforts to families of the victims to offer further assistance.

“As we’ve said previously, our commitment to those who have had a loss, whether they were on ground or in the air, will continue for as long as it takes,” Wilson said. He added that the compensation process has been “fair and well-managed.”

Wilson noted that ticket bookings fell sharply in the immediate aftermath of the crash, partly due to the tragedy and partly because of wider geopolitical tensions, including instability in the Middle East. However, bookings recovered in subsequent months and have since returned to normal levels.

The CEO highlighted that mental health support for employees, particularly crew members, has become a major priority. He said Air India has rolled out several initiatives, including access to in-house psychologists, confidential third-party counselling, buddy programs, and regular assessments during training and career progression.

Wilson also showcased the airline’s new state-of-the-art training facility in Gurugram, which provides cabin crew and pilots with hands-on instruction in responding to emergencies ranging from turbulence and onboard fires to pilot incapacitation.

“This is not just about training, but inculcating professional standards and culture,” Wilson said. “We thought it was crucial to invest in a facility that showed we are committed to building a world-class airline.” (Source: IANS)