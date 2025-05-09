Vivek Sharma Inspires Northeastern’s DMSB Class of 2025 with Message of Bold Leadership and Purpose

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— At the Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony, keynote speaker Vivek Sharma delivered a powerful, heartfelt address to the graduating Class of 2025, urging them to write their own stories, embrace their identities, and lead with intention in an uncertain world.

Sharma, a first-generation immigrant, CEO, private equity partner, and serial entrepreneur, captivated the crowd with a six-part life lesson rooted in grit, resilience, and purpose. His speech was a highlight of the celebratory event held on Northeastern’s Boston campus.

“Today marks a milestone — not just for the graduates, but for the families, mentors, and educators who helped them get here,” Sharma said. He began by honoring the faculty of the D’Amore-McKim School of Business for their tireless commitment to shaping not just minds, but futures.

Drawing on his own journey — arriving in the United States with “a suitcase and a dream” — Sharma reflected on his rise from immigrant roots to becoming a transformative business leader. Known for his strategic leadership and impact across technology and healthcare sectors, Sharma is currently Executive Chairman of global pharma contract manufacturing company Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Chairman of Knovo Market Research. He previously served as a partner at the global investment firm Thomas H. Lee Partners and as CEO of InStride, where he helped expand access to education for working adults.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Sharma was named to the “50 Most Influential Indian Americans” list by India New England News in recognition of his innovation-driven leadership.

In his address, Sharma shared six core lessons from his career:

Write your own story – He encouraged students to take risks and resist the pressure of conventional paths. Your identity is your superpower – Sharma emphasized the strength in diversity, urging graduates to embrace their unique backgrounds. Leadership is a decision, not a title – Citing the Upanishads, he reminded students that leadership begins with thought and character. Failure is a teacher – Sharma reflected on his own business setbacks, asserting that growth often comes from adversity. People are everything – He reminded the audience that relationships and culture ultimately drive success. Choose your own version of success – He challenged graduates to define fulfillment on their own terms.

With AI, climate change, and global instability on the horizon, Sharma underscored the urgent need for new types of leaders — “builders, listeners, problem-solvers, and dreamers.”

“You are stepping into a world full of complexity and possibility,” he said. “Go lead — not because someone gave you permission, but because you believe in your vision.”

He closed with a call to courage and perseverance, quoting Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”

The crowd moved by a message that blended humility with hope — and one that challenged the Class of 2025 to not just succeed, but to lead with meaning.