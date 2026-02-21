Vimal’s ‘Vadam’ Trailer Unveils High-Octane Rural Action Drama Ahead of March 6 Release

Chennai — The makers of director Kenthiran V’s upcoming action drama Vadam, starring Vimal in the lead, on Saturday released a gripping trailer, offering a glimpse into a gritty tale set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu.

Sharing the trailer on social media, production house Masani Pictures wrote: “Proudly presenting the #Vadam Trailer ✨ Idhu unmaiya’ana Manjuvirattu sambavam! (This is a real Manju Virattu incident!) Get ready for a high-octane rural action drama. Trailer out now! #VadamFromMarch6th.”

The trailer introduces Vimal as a proud bull owner whose majestic animal participates in Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport celebrated during Tamil festivals. However, the narrative quickly shifts gears as an elderly man is seen seeking assassins to eliminate an unnamed target. In a tense exchange, he demands men capable of “taking a man’s head,” triggering a series of failed assassination attempts that heighten the suspense.

As the plot thickens, the elderly mastermind questions the competence of the hired killers, asking, “These people don’t seem the type. Can they get it done?” The trailer then cuts to intense action sequences, interwoven with the presence of a powerful local headman who declares his foremost duty is to protect his town and its ten surrounding villages.

Vimal’s character emerges as a man driven by honour rather than money. In a key dialogue, he asserts that while those motivated by money may withdraw, those acting for honour never back down. The tension escalates further when the voice behind the assassination plot orders, “There is no need to be discreet and strike him from behind. Kill him from the front.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Nataraj, Sanashka Sri, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Deepa Shankar, and Indumathy Manikandan.

Produced by Rajasekar R, Vadam features music composed by D. Imman, cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar, and editing by Sabu Joseph VJ. Art direction has been handled by V. Sasikumar, while stunt choreography is by G.N. Murugan. The film’s dance sequences are choreographed by Dinesh, Dheena and Santhosh, and it has been co-directed by P. A. Shanmugam.

Vadam is slated to hit theatres on March 6 this year.