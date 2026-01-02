Indian Equity Markets Scale New Heights as Nifty and Bank Nifty Hit Record Highs

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — The Indian stock market reached historic milestones on Friday, with benchmark indices scaling fresh all-time highs fueled by aggressive buying in banking, auto, and metal stocks. The surge reflects sustained investor confidence in India’s domestic macroeconomic fundamentals as the new year trading gains momentum.

By the close of trade, the BSE Sensex rose by 573 points, or 0.67 percent, to settle at 85,762. The NSE Nifty 50 followed suit, advancing 182 points, or 0.70 percent, to finish at a record-breaking 26,328. Earlier in the session, the Nifty touched an unprecedented intraday peak of 26,330, narrowly surpassing its previous lifetime high. The Bank Nifty index also joined the rally, surging to its own fresh record of 60,152.35.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with approximately 2,527 shares advancing compared to 1,347 declines. High-profile gainers on the Nifty included Coal India and NTPC, while broader market indices also outperformed benchmarks; the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 1.04 percent and the Smallcap 100 rose by 0.78 percent.

Sectoral performance was largely bullish, led by the Nifty PSU Bank index, which jumped 1.78 percent. The auto, metal, and realty sectors each posted gains of approximately 1 percent. Auto stocks particularly benefited from encouraging December sales figures released by major manufacturers. Conversely, the FMCG sector was the sole laggard of the day, declining 1.15 percent amid specific pressure on heavyweights like ITC.

Despite the celebratory mood on Dalal Street, the Indian rupee showed signs of weakness, sliding past the 90-mark against the U.S. dollar during the session. However, market analysts remain optimistic about the near-term trajectory. “A sustained hold above 26,300 could accelerate the rally toward 26,500, with an extended upside potential toward 26,700 on strong follow-through,” one analyst noted, adding that market dips are currently being viewed as buying opportunities.

As the third-quarter earnings season approaches, market watchers expect constructive results from the infrastructure, manufacturing, and banking sectors, further supporting the bullish sentiment that has defined the start of 2026. (Source: IANS)