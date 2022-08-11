Venu Mallarapu named Vice President of Global Strategy and Operations at eClinical Solutions

“As the E-clinical platform market grows, we are focused on continuing to stay ahead of the curve and providing life science companies with the most modern clinical trial technology and service capabilities that will drive significant operational efficiencies and meaningful financial results,” said Raj Indupuri, CEO and Co-founder, eClinical Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Venu to our leadership team to accelerate adoption across market segments and help us further our position as global leaders in the industry. His expertise as a leader in digital transformation in life sciences and building global teams at scale that deliver value and growth make him an invaluable addition to our company.”

Among his various responsibilities, Venu will collaborate with the product and engineering teams and provide input into the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud. He will also further establish a collaboration framework across onsite and offshore delivery teams and support key strategic partnerships that drive product and services growth.

“The life science industry, and clinical development ecosystem, has tremendous opportunities to innovate, digitize and transform itself. I’m excited about eClinical’s mission of bringing innovative technologies and services to clinical development teams that result in new therapies being available to patients faster,” said Mallarapu. “I’m honored to join eClinical Solutions and help our current and future clients gain even greater value from elluminate and eClinical Data Services by enhancing our first-in-class solutions and services to address evolving industry changes, needs, and expectations.”

Mallarapu joins eClinical Solutions from Cognizant Technology Solutions, a multinational IT services and consulting company, where he served as Senior Director and Global Head of R&D Solutions Group, managing strategic partnerships with platforms vendors. Prior to that role, he served as Director of Technology & Alliances for Navitas Life Sciences (formerly TAKE Solutions, Inc.), a full-service clinical trial contract research organization (CRO), where he was responsible for developing business solutions for R&D, as well as managing and building new strategic partnerships.