India Society of Worcester and Meghdhanush Present a Unique Gujarati Event on Sunday at the ISW Center in Shrewsbury, MA

- Advertisement -

SHREWSBURY, MA– India Society of Worcester and Meghdhanush announced that they will present a unique Gujarati event on Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at the India Society of Worcester facility in Shrewsbury, MA.

The live singing of modern Gujarati songs and poetry presented by young Gujaratis from Boston area will start at 5:00 pm at the ISW center, located at 152 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

Local young poets Pranali Ashara and Tanvi Shah will be joined by known Boston poets such as Sejal Nirav Kothari, Pulkit Shah, Vikas Desai and Gujarati poet and scholar from Boston area Pramod Thaker. A special guest for the event invited from Mumbai India is a celebrity Gujarati poet and master of ceremony, Shobhit Desai along with Boston’s Chandrakant (Chandu) Shah.

A special section of the event will feature short films made by and starring young Gujaratis of Boston area, Anaya Joshi, Syna Bhuva, Aarohi and Aarav Bhatt and specially by Chirag Shah of Nashua, NH who has made inroads into Bollywood by studying film writing at Shubhash Ghai’s Whisteling Woods in Mumbai.

Modern Gujarati songs will be presented by young Ronak Gudka, Himadri Pandya, Jigna Shah and popular Boston singer, Aashutosh Patel.

Meghdhanush has been presenting once a year a program featuring Gujarati literature and modern Gujarati poetry and songs. Meghdhanush is an activity to promote Gujarati language and performing arts, initiated by Pulkit Shah, Eshani Shah, Sejal Kothari and Chandu Shah with Anil Ratanshi Shah, Dinesh Tanna and Samir Desai as supporters.

India Society of Worcester is the window into the cultural heritage of India, not only for Indians but also for the local community in the Greater Worcester area. Its programs provide an outlet for the cultural talents of the young and the old in the community. ISW is one of the most active Indian organizations in New England.

Shobhit Desai is a modern Gazalkar in Gujarati and also an encyclopedia of Gujarati literature. He has performed one-man shows based on the life of legendary Gujarati poets Ramesh Parekh and Mareez (Mareez is regarded as Gaalib of gujarat) Shobhit also wrote and performed a one-man show in Hindi on the life and writings of Ghalib. Shobhit is also an accomplished singer. For his writings he has been given ‘Shayda’ and ‘Priyadarshi’ award and also has been honored by the House of Lords in the UK as ‘poet of the year’. Shobhit has 4 books of his Gazals published –

Chandu Shah is regarded as the most dynamic modern Gujarati poet depicting the life of Indians in the USA, the true Gujarati poet of Indian Diaspora. He has also successfully performed a one-man show on the life of Gujarati writer ‘Narmad’. He has 2 books of poetry to his credit: ‘Ane Thoda Sapna’ and ‘BLUE JEANS’. He is also writer of Gujarati film Saptapadii (on you tube now) and English film ‘quarterlife crisis’. His other credits include hit Bollywood films ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and ‘Oh My God’. He recently executively produced a feature film titled ‘Daliland’ with Ben Kingsley as a lead portraying the character of legendary Artist Salvador Dali. The film will premiere in 2022.