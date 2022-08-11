Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bhumi Pednekar, Ali Fazal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Here’s why Sonam is thankful to Arjun’s ladylove Malaika

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ revealed why she is thankful to her brother Arjun Kapoor’s ladylove Malaika Arora.

In the segment, #siblingtrolls, Sonam picked out a cards which read: “Who is the s***tier sibling?”

Sonam burst out laughing and said: “I don’t even need to say it’s self explanatory.”

Karan pointing at Arjun: “I’ll answer this on her behalf, you are definitely the s**tier sibling.”

The actor added that he is now “retired”.

Karan sided with Arjun and said: “And no shaming. It’s great I’d love to be one”

Sonam then thanked Malaika for being in her brother’s life.

She said: “Thank god for Malla fora. We had to deal with.”

Replying to his sister, Arjun asked: “What does this mean.. I would have continued if i didn’t have a gf. It was a phase.”

The actor then said: “Dont make me say things that I would regret. It’s the sanctity of the relationship that keeps me grounded.”

Bhumi Pednekar credits Akshay Kumar for playing a huge part in her career

Mumbai– For Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Raksha Bandhan released on Thursday, its a special day as the film was released on the same day as her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha where she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. The actress shares that Akshay has played a huge part in her career as he has always backed her to deliver nothing but the best.

Commenting on the same, Bhumi said, “It is such a lovely coincidence that on the 5th anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Raksha Bandhan – my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing in theatres today! Akshay sir has been a huge part of my career and there is so much I have learnt from him. Akshay sir has always backed me to deliver on screen and I’m grateful for his trust and vision for me as an artiste.”

Incidentally, both Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and Raksha Bandhan’ have social themes at their core.

Calling Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ the first blockbuster of her career, she mentioned, “Thanks to Akshay sir and I hope we deliver a solid hit again with Raksha Bandhan. Akshay sir and I have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful entertainers. Both Toilet and Raksha Bandhan deliver a message that one can take home and also watch such films with the entire family. I love family entertainers because it appeals to the widest possible quadrant of movie-watchers in India.”

The actress is confident that Raksha Bandhan’ will strike a chord with every Indian living worldwide. She says, “I hope Raksha Bandhan’ touches the heart and soul of everyone because it has been made with so much purity and love by Aanand L. Rai. Aanand sir has been instrumental in shaping me as the actor that I’m today.”

“He has always pushed me to deliver more on screen and I hope people love what I have done in Raksha Bandhan. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I really hope our collaboration and all the hard work is appreciated by the audiences worldwide”, she concluded.

Ali Fazal changes fitness regime, trainer for ‘Mirzapur 3’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the webseries ‘Mirzapur’, is currently busy with the shoot of season 3 of the show. In a new development, the actor has hired a new trainer to work towards his character’s physicality.

Fitness trainer Rohit Nayyar, who has taken the onus, specializes in Jijitsu, MMA and boxing at pro levels. Rohit has taken on the challenge to train Ali with a brand new fitness regime in mind for ‘Mirzapur 3’.

Ali has decided to change a lot of things in his appearance.

Commenting on the same, Ali says, “I dont think I have it in me to be stifled inside a gymnasium at all times knowing how big the world is and the word fitness is. I experiment a lot to keep myself engaged. For me, it has to be like going back to play school. Even on sets during action sequences, I am like a kid in an amusement park, just trying have some fun – choreographed fun.”

The actor further mentioned that Rohit has been a great addition to his world view.

“He is full of surprises and raw talent and most of all a good heart. So I will try and learn as much as I can”, the actor added.

But, all the physical work hasn’t taken Ali’s focus off the craft of acting, “Baaki, acting bhi hai, (there’s acting as well) which is most important and sometimes in the fight for might and best body, we often forget that we are not in the sculpting business, but the moulding one (that’s if we are exchanging metaphors here),” he concluded.

Apart from this, Ali will next be seen as the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu and another Hollywood flick, ‘Kandahar’ where he will be sharing the screen with Gerard Butler.

Not possible to last 22 years in a career if there’s no pressure to deliver, says Kareena

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has given out some of the most unforgettable characters such as Naaz in ‘Refugee’, Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, Geet in ‘Jab We Met’ and Pia Sahastrabuddhe in ‘3 Idiots’ in a career spanning over two decades. The actress agrees that she is in constant competition with herself as there is a pressure to deliver.

Asked if she feels the pressure to up her own game with every character she plays, Kareena in a conversation with IANS said: “There is always pressure to deliver because otherwise It is not possible to last 22 years in the career. The idea is to constantly keep trying to change yourself on screen and keep it real off screen. Just doing different characters and enjoying the process of acting is what I love.”

The 41-year-old actress, whose latest release is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of the iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’, confessed her “love” for her profession.

She added: “I just love acting. It is a part of my being but I try to make a difference to do a film which will not be similar to the rest. I am working with Aamir Khan for the third time but ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Talaash’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ are completely different. You can’t even put all the three character into one stream. They are completely different people. I think that has always been the aim to kind of making differently.”

Talking about the film, Kareena spoke about the fears of comparison between ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Tom Hanks’ movie.

She said: “It’s an official adaptation. Atul Kulkarni has written it I think that it’s so beautiful. adding a lot of more layers and emotions to the film. Comparisons can’t be there because it is an official adaptation. It’s in a different language… We’ve adaptated and made it to suit the Indian audiences two different actors there and here. I have a feeling people are just going to love it.”

From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor’s weirdest makeout places

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ revealed that he has made out in planes and vanity vans.

During the iconic rapid fire round in the show, Karan Johar asked Arjun the “weirdest places” he has made out.

To which, Arjun replied: “Plane (bathroom), Vanity van.”

Sonam made a grossed out face and said: “It’s so dirty, germs in their bathrooms.”

When asked about who should be in jail for taking wrong scripts, Arjun replied: “I would like to get out of jail now. I have selected quite a few wrong scripts.”

Karan then asked Arjun which are the three actors he would like to go on a road trip with.

Arjun replied: “Ranveer, because you need entertainment, Ranbir because you need class with entertainment and Varun because you need to market the holiday really well.”

Karan with a laugh said: “He takes care of social media.”

Vishal injures knee while shooting for ‘Mark Antony’

Chennai– Actor Vishal, who is now shooting for director Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘Mark Antony’, has sustained an injury to his knee while filming an action sequence for the film.

Sources say the unit, which has been shooting in the city for the last week, was filming an action sequence on Wednesday.

Vishal, who has already sustained two major injuries to his leg while shooting for ‘Laththi’, again sustained a serious blow to his knee.

He had to be taken to a private hospital nearby where he was administered first aid and advised rest.

‘Mark Antony’, which features both Vishal and SJ Suryah in double roles, also has Ritu Verma as the female lead.

The big budget film, which is getting made in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, is being billed as a pan-Indian film by the unit.

Work began in the first week of May in Chennai.

The film, which will be Vishal’s 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal’s ‘Enemy’ as well.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty and cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the Production Design. (IANS)