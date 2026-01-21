US Launches FIFA PASS to Speed Visas Ahead of World Cup Travel Surge

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States is preparing for an influx of international visitors ahead of what officials describe as the largest FIFA World Cup in history, with the Trump administration announcing a new fast-track visa initiative aimed at millions of football fans expected to travel to the country.

Beginning January 20, the State Department is rolling out the FIFA Priority Appointment Schedule System, known as FIFA PASS, a program created specifically for World Cup ticket holders who require US visas, according to a senior State Department official.

“As part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to making this an incredible, successful event,” the official said, the new system is designed to help legitimate fans secure visa appointments in time for the tournament.

Under FIFA PASS, confirmed ticket holders will be eligible for prioritized visa interview appointments, offering an expedited path through US consular processing ahead of the World Cup. Officials emphasized, however, that the program does not alter existing immigration standards.

“At the visa appointment, the applicant must show they qualify for the visa and plan to follow our laws and leave at the end of the tournament,” the official said, adding that “America’s safety and the security of our borders will ALWAYS come first.”

To handle the anticipated surge in demand, the State Department is deploying more than 500 additional consular officers to process FIFA World Cup 2026 visa applications, while maintaining the same security vetting applied to all visa applicants.

The department has also moved to reduce visa wait times worldwide. According to the senior official, more than 80 percent of countries now offer US visitor visa interview appointments within 60 days, a significant improvement over previous backlogs.

Fans who require visas have been urged to apply as early as possible in their country of nationality or residence to avoid last-minute delays. The State Department said the combined efforts of FIFA PASS, expanded staffing, and shorter wait times are intended to support a smooth and secure experience for visitors while fully enforcing US immigration laws.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 and will feature 48 national teams, the largest field in the tournament’s history. Eleven US cities will host 78 matches, including the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the World Cup is shared by three countries and the first edition to adopt the expanded 48-team format. (Source: IANS)