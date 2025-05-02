U.S. Vice President Vance Urges Pakistan to Cooperate with India on Pahalgam Terror Probe

- Advertisement -

Washington– U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has called on Pakistan to cooperate with India in the investigation of last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. Speaking on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Vance also urged both nations to avoid escalation in an already tense regional environment.

“Our hope is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance said during the Thursday interview. “And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to ensure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with.”

The remarks mark Vance’s first public comments on the April 22 attack, one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir in recent years. The Vice President and his family were visiting India when the attack occurred.

The attack targeted a scenic meadow in Pahalgam frequented by tourists, requiring access via hiking or pony rides. Among the victims were 25 tourists and one local resident.

Tensions have risen sharply between India and Pakistan since the attack. India has attributed the assault to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, New Delhi has taken several diplomatic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attachés, closing its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, and shutting down the Attari-Wagah border.

Pakistan, in turn, has suspended the Simla Agreement and taken reciprocal actions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also stepped into the situation, holding calls on Wednesday with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Rubio urged Islamabad to cooperate fully in the investigation and emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions.

In India, top officials have made it clear that retaliation is imminent. Home Minister Amit Shah stated Thursday that “every act of terrorism will be met with a fitting and precise response,” adding, “If anyone thinks that a cowardly attack is their victory, they must remember this is Narendra Modi’s India — and revenge will be taken, one by one.”

Prime Minister Modi has vowed to pursue those responsible “to the ends of the earth.”

While India has since extended its deadline for Pakistani nationals to return home via the Attari-Wagah crossing, Pakistan has not yet reciprocated by allowing Indian citizens to re-enter. (Source: IANS)