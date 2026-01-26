Jaishankar, Canada’s Anita Anand Discuss Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI — External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said he held a “fruitful conversation” with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, with both sides discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “A fruitful conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand this morning. Discussed the deepening of our bilateral cooperation and continued high-level exchanges.”

India and Canada have stepped up engagement in recent months following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in June last year. The two countries later reinstated their high commissioners and announced a shared roadmap for future collaboration during Anand’s visit to India from October 12 to 14, 2025.

The renewed engagement has also extended to economic and regional cooperation. On January 17, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met British Columbia Premier David Eby, reaffirming the importance of sustained engagement to unlock new opportunities and deepen ties between the two countries.

In a post following the meeting, Goyal said discussions focused on “strengthening the India-Canada economic partnership, advancing trade and investment cooperation, and exploring collaboration across sectors such as critical minerals, manufacturing, clean energy, technology, education, defence and innovation.”

“We reaffirmed the importance of sustained engagement to unlock new opportunities and deepen the ties between both nations,” he added.

Bilateral cooperation has also expanded into emerging technologies. On January 21, the Consulate General of India in Toronto hosted the India-Canada AI Dialogue 2026, highlighting India’s growing role in inclusive, responsible, and impact-driven artificial intelligence and underscoring the importance of collaboration for shared economic and societal benefits.

The high-level dialogue was organized in partnership with the University of Waterloo in Ontario, the India Tech Council, and Zoho Inc. According to the Indian Consulate in Toronto, the event was among a limited number of global pre-summit dialogues held ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from February 19 to 20, bringing together diverse perspectives and building momentum ahead of the gathering. (Source: IANS)