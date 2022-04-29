Two snake charmers held for snatching gold bracelet from woman

- Advertisement -

Gurugram–The Gurugram Police have arrested two snake charmers dressed as ‘sadhus’ for snatching a gold bracelet from a woman.

The accused have been identified as Farman Nath and Rohit Nath, both residents of Sapera Basti in Delhi.

The duo was arrested from the Gwal Pahari area on Wednesday evening. Two snakes and the snatched gold bracelet were recovered from their possession.

The complainant, Megha Jaitley, told the police that when she came out of her car outside a coffee shop in Sector-54 on Wednesday morning, a man dressed in saffron robes with a snake in his hand waylaid her and asked for money.

“She gave him Rs 100. Soon another man dressed in similar clothes arrived and asked for money, which she refused. The man then asked her for her gold bracelet. When she refused, the duo snatched the bracelet and fled,” the police said.

The complainant said she was scared by the snakes that the accused were carrying. (IANS)