Tulsi Kumar’s new track ‘Tera Mera Pyaar’ with Aditya Sirsa rekindles a moment of pure love

Mumbai– Tulsi Kumar’s latest track, “Tera Mera Pyaar,” featuring Aditya Sirsa, promises to rekindle the magic of pure love.

With its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song takes listeners on an emotional journey, capturing the essence of timeless romance. Tulsi shared that the track, directed by, Arsh Grewal, is designed to bring back cherished memories of love.

Speaking about the song, Kumar shared, “From the start, we wanted to keep the song simple and real, something that resonates deeply. The melody, the lyrics, and the visuals all come together to create a mood that’s warm and familiar. It’s the kind of song that anyone can connect with and that takes them back to a moment of pure love.”

Aditya A added, “The best songs are the ones that feel like they’re already a part of your life, and that’s what we wanted to create with Tera Mera Pyaar. It has this easy, familiar feel—like a song you’ve heard before or a feeling you’ve felt before but in a new way. Working with Tulsi made the entire process smooth and collaborative, with every decision focused on keeping the song as real and relatable as possible.”

The title of the song emerged from a unique campaign where the artists invited the audience to choose the name. “Tera Mera Pyaar” was selected by the public. The song, also featuring Shubham Sharma, is available on T-Series.

Tulsi Kumar, daughter of businessman Gulshan Kumar, the former owner of T Series, is also the sister of film producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Khushali Kumar. In 2009, she made her debut with the album, “Love Ho Jaaye.” She is known for her tracks like, “Mujhe Teri” from the movie ‘Paathshaala,’, “Love Mera Hit” from the film ‘Billu’ with Neeraj Shridhar, and “Tum Jo Aaye” from ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.’ (IANS)