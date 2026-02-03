Trump’s Truth Social Post Sparks Political Ripples in India

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — A series of social media posts by U.S. President Donald Trump announcing an immediate reduction in tariffs on Indian goods and signaling a trade deal with India triggered intense political discussion in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Trump used Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to announce that U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be cut from 25 percent to 18 percent with immediate effect, framing the move as part of a broader trade agreement between the two countries. The posts quickly reverberated across India’s political and policy circles, drawing attention both for their substance and for the platform used to deliver them.

Launched in February 2022 by Trump Media & Technology Group, Truth Social has become the U.S. president’s primary outlet for political and policy announcements. Initially dismissed by critics as a Twitter alternative, the platform has gained prominence through Trump’s frequent use of it for major declarations, including trade, tariffs, and foreign policy positions.

Truth Social emerged after Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook in early 2021, following accusations that his posts had contributed to unrest at the U.S. Capitol. He was suspended from those platforms, with several of his posts removed, prompting the launch of a new platform centered on what its promoters described as free speech.

Former Congressman Devin Nunes was appointed chief executive officer to guide the platform’s expansion. Marketed as a free-speech-focused social network, Truth Social debuted on Apple’s App Store before expanding to Android, attracting millions of downloads during its first year.

A report by Forbes in April 2025 noted that when Trump Media & Technology Group went public on March 26, Trump’s net worth increased by an estimated $4.1 billion in a single day amid strong investor interest. The report estimated the platform’s market value at about $5.2 billion, with Trump’s stake valued at roughly $3 billion. Trump holds about 114.75 million shares, representing approximately 52 percent of the company.

In December, Trump Media announced a $6 billion merger with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies, a move that positioned the firm among the few publicly traded companies with exposure to nuclear fusion. At current market prices, Trump’s stake in Trump Media has been estimated at more than $1.6 billion, according to U.S. media reports.

From the outset, Trump has used Truth Social not only for commentary but also for announcements designed to command headlines. Early posts focused on criticism of large technology companies and claims of election irregularities, themes that resonated strongly with his political base.

Over time, the platform has become the primary venue for Trump’s major announcements, including campaign events, endorsements, tariff changes, foreign policy statements, and trade deals, often bypassing traditional press briefings. Posts related to cultural topics and Trump family initiatives have also circulated widely among followers.

A June 2025 analysis by a British newspaper reported that since returning to the White House on January 20, Trump had posted more than 2,100 original messages on Truth Social, frequently ending with the phrase, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” During his first 100 days, he reportedly averaged more than 15 posts a day, with illegal immigration emerging as the most common topic.

Another U.S. media review that included reposts on the platform placed Trump’s total posts and reposts at more than 2,260 since his inauguration, underscoring the platform’s central role in his communications strategy.

Although Truth Social’s overall user base remains smaller than that of established social media platforms, Trump’s more than 11 million followers and his practice of using the app for breaking news have ensured its continued relevance.

The platform has evolved from a niche alternative technology experiment into a forum with global policy implications, driven largely by Trump’s personal influence and his ability to turn social media posts into major news events. Reports estimate the app has been downloaded more than 4.3 million times, with over 2 million monthly active users. While most users are based in the United States, smaller user bases have emerged in countries including Brazil and India. (Source: IANS)