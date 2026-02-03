India-U.S. Relationship Has Limitless Potential, Says American Ambassador

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, U.S. — U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday praised the partnership between Washington and New Delhi, saying the relationship between the United States and India has “limitless potential.”

Gor made the remarks shortly after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to begin a visit to the United States.

“As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend,” Gor wrote in a post on X following the call. “Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!”

Gor was the first official to publicly confirm that Trump and Modi had spoken earlier in the evening.

“President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi,” he wrote in an earlier post, adding, “STAY TUNED,” without providing further details at the time.

Later, Trump said that India and the United States had reached a trade deal, outlining key elements of the agreement after his phone conversation with Modi, whom he described as “one of my greatest friends.”

In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement would immediately reduce U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 percent to 18 percent. He characterized the move as a major shift in bilateral trade relations tied to energy cooperation and broader geopolitical objectives.

Trump said the two leaders discussed “many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine.” He claimed that Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to increase purchases from the United States and potentially from Venezuela.

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump wrote.

According to the U.S. president, the trade deal would take effect immediately. He said India would move to reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero.

Trump also said Modi committed to significantly increasing purchases of American goods, adding that India would buy more than $500 billion worth of U.S. energy, technology, agricultural products, coal, and other items.

“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward,” Trump wrote. “Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE.” (Source: IANS)