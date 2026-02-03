Gukesh Set to Compete at Norway Chess 2026

- Advertisement -

STAVANGER, Norway — Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju will compete at Norway Chess 2026, joining the field at one of the world’s strongest and most prestigious chess tournaments.

The Indian star returns to Norway as the youngest undisputed world champion in the history of the sport. In 2024, Gukesh won the Candidates Tournament before defeating then world champion Ding Liren to claim the title at just 18 years of age.

“I am really happy to take part in Norway Chess again, fighting against a very strong field as always, and looking forward to all the exciting games,” Gukesh said.

Gukesh’s rapid ascent has included several historic milestones. He became the youngest player ever to cross the 2750 rating mark and earned the grandmaster title at the age of 12, making him the third-youngest grandmaster in chess history. He has also played a central role in India’s recent international success, winning individual gold on board one at the 2022 Chess Olympiad, followed by team gold and another individual gold on board one in 2024.

Norway Chess has already featured some defining moments in Gukesh’s career. At the 2025 edition of the tournament, he finished third and recorded his first classical victory over Magnus Carlsen in a dramatic game that drew widespread attention and became one of the event’s most talked-about encounters.

“Having Gukesh return to Norway Chess as reigning World Champion is something we truly value,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, chief operating officer of Norway Chess. “India has become one of the strongest chess nations in the world today, and we know many fans will be following Gukesh closely. We hope chess audiences across India will tune in as he competes in Oslo in 2026.”

Since its inception, Norway Chess has featured many of the highest-rated players in the history of the game, with 18 all-time greats having competed at the tournament. Garry Kasparov remains the only major exception, though he has visited the event on two occasions. (Source: IANS)