Trump’s First Year ‘Most Consequential,’ India–U.S. Ties at Lowest Point in Years: Indian American Leader

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Calling President Donald Trump’s first year in office one of the most consequential in U.S. history, an Indian American Republican leader said India–U.S. relations have slipped to their lowest level in nearly two decades.

Jasdip Singh Jassee, founder of Sikhs of America and Sikhs for Trump, said Thursday that the Trump administration has moved at an unusually fast pace to deliver on core campaign promises.

“President Trump’s first year has been an amazing year,” Jassee said in an interview. “I think he has done more than any other president in history. What other presidents would have done in 10 years, he has done in one year.”

Jassee cited immigration enforcement as a major achievement, saying the administration fulfilled its pledge to secure the U.S. border.

“He promised that he would stop illegal immigration and close the borders, and he has done that today,” he said. “We have zero border crossings in America. At one point during the Biden administration, we used to have 10,000 crossings per day.”

He also pointed to a tougher stance on crime, crediting the administration with deploying National Guard forces to major U.S. cities.

“He promised a crackdown on crime, and he has done that,” Jassee said, adding that cities such as Baltimore are seeing record-low crime levels.

On the economy, Jassee highlighted trade, jobs, and inflation, saying U.S. trade deficits have fallen by 35 percent, which he described as the sharpest decline on record. He said the administration created 680,000 new private-sector jobs in one year and helped ease inflationary pressures.

“We have seen the lowest grocery prices compared to the last three years,” he said, adding that gas prices fell sharply nationwide around Thanksgiving.

Jassee also pointed to tariff revenues, saying Americans earning under $75,000 annually, or $150,000 for married couples, are expected to receive a $2,000 check.

He said the administration has taken steps to revisit birthright citizenship and prioritize the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants or those who misrepresented information on immigration applications.

Addressing the Indian American community, Jassee said naturalized citizens, permanent residents, and their U.S.-born children are benefiting alongside other Americans.

“They are Indian Americans, their children are born here, and their future lies in America,” he said. “With America getting stronger and businesses flourishing, Indian Americans will also flourish.”

Despite his praise for domestic policies, Jassee expressed concern about bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington.

“We all expected that India and America would strengthen their relationship this year,” he said. “But unfortunately, this relationship is in a very serious situation. I have not seen it this low in almost 20 years.”

He said he hopes relations between the two countries rebound, underscoring the importance of the partnership for both democracies. (Source: IANS)