Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and more…

Taapsee Pannu Dangles, Twists and Cracks Jokes in Aerial Yoga ‘Like a Boss’

MUMBAI– Taapsee Pannu just proved fitness doesn’t have to be serious business. The Bollywood star lit up Instagram with a series of hilarious aerial yoga updates, showing off her silks routine with equal parts skill and sass.

From “We start well” to “Still there,” the actress narrated her gravity-defying session step by step, before joking about her wobbly dismount: “Tried to finish in style but… with the most ungraceful exit.” She wrapped it up perched confidently on the silks, declaring she was “still sitting like a boss.”

The 38-year-old actress last appeared in the comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein and is gearing up for her next big role in Netflix’s Gandhari, where she plays a fierce mother on a mission.

For now, though, it looks like Pannu’s aerial yoga skills—and her sense of humor—are keeping her firmly in the spotlight.

Kartik Aaryan Hugs Silent Fan, Calls It His ‘Good Karma Blessing’

MUMBAI– Kartik Aaryan just melted the internet. The Bollywood heartthrob met a specially-abled fan who traveled all the way from Varanasi to see him—and the emotional encounter left Kartik calling it a reward for his “good karmas.”

Sharing the moment on Instagram, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star posted a video where his fan spoke volumes through gestures and expressions. Kartik responded with warmth, embracing him and even striking his trademark Rooh Baba pose.

“You couldn’t speak, but I could hear all your feelings through your priceless expressions… I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love,” Kartik wrote in the caption, overflowing with gratitude.

Professionally, the actor is gearing up for the big Valentine’s 2026 release Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday. But for now, it’s clear Kartik’s biggest blockbuster moment came from the love of one very special fan.

Ananya Panday Shows Off Dreamy Maldives Getaway With Croissants, Swings and Sea Views

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday is living the island dream! The Bollywood star whisked herself away to the Maldives and gave fans a peek at her luxe escape—complete with ocean villas, beach swings, and a mouth-watering bakery spread.

Though she stayed off-camera, Ananya filmed trays of buttery croissants and flaky puffs at a chic island café, before panning to her over-the-water villa boasting panoramic sea views, lounging chairs and a swing made for selfies. Her captions hinted she’d been craving this tropical break for a long time.

The actress, who has been a fashion favorite this year, is also riding high on the success of her OTT hit Call Me Bae. Celebrating its one-year mark, Ananya gushed about global fans recreating her character’s outfits and eagerly demanding Season 2.

For now, though, the star seems perfectly content swapping the spotlight for sunsets, pastries, and island vibes.

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Rhea Kapoor’s Saree-Inspired Couture at TIFF Premiere

MUMBAI– Janhvi Kapoor just turned the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet into her personal runway. The Bollywood beauty, in town for the gala premiere of her film

Homebound, lit up the night in a couture showstopper designed by her cousin Rhea Kapoor.

The custom Miu Miu gown, styled with antique jewels and soft pleats inspired by the timeless saree, blended Indian tradition with high-fashion glamour. With a sweeping trail and retro-styled hair, Janhvi oozed old-world charm while flashing smiles, signing autographs, and posing for selfies with fans.

Sharing the look online, Rhea gushed over the ensemble, calling it a special moment in Toronto. Janhvi was joined at TIFF by co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jetwa as buzz around Homebound builds both in Bollywood and abroad.

Fresh off the success of Param Sundari and her hit track “Bijuriya” with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi now looks set to dazzle again in her next film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. But at TIFF, it was her breathtaking red-carpet moment that stole the show.

Adah Sharma Swears by Carrots, Chillies and Sesame for Her Glow

MUMBAI– Forget pricey creams—Adah Sharma just dropped her DIY recipe for glowing skin, and it’s straight out of her kitchen.

The Kerala Story star shared a cheeky Instagram video chopping up piles of carrots before mixing in vegan honey, mustard oil, salt, red chilli powder, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. “If you’ve got six hours to scroll Instagram, you’ve got 10 minutes to make this,” she joked, promising fans the mix will make them “strong” and leave their skin radiant.

Posting the clip, the actress teased her followers: “Kaun try karega mera skincare formula?”

On screen, Adah is gearing up to play a Devi in an upcoming trilingual epic by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. After the gritty success of The Kerala Story, she says she’s grateful for the chance to keep tackling bold, challenging roles.

Dia Mirza Gets Nostalgic at 20-Year Parineeta Bash With Vidya Balan and Bollywood Bigwigs

MUMBAI– Time flies! It’s been 20 years since Parineeta charmed audiences, and Dia Mirza just shared a flood of memories from the star-studded anniversary bash.

The actress dropped photos and videos on Instagram showing her celebrating with Vidya Balan—who made her Bollywood debut in the film—alongside singer Shreya Ghoshal, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and other industry heavyweights.

Calling it “a night to remember,” Dia wrote that the reunion was filled with “joy, love and gratitude,” as the cast and crew honored the late Pradeep Sarkar, who made his directorial debut with the 2005 classic.

The film, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 novella, told the story of childhood friends Lalita and Shekhar torn apart by greed and misunderstandings, before love triumphs in the end. Parineeta went on to win Sarkar a National Award for Best Debut Director.

As for Dia, she was most recently seen in teen rom-com Nadaaniyan, but this week, all eyes were on her and her Parineeta crew reliving memories two decades in the making.

Kajol’s Daughter Nysa Nails Hilarious Quiz on Mom’s Instagram Captions

MUMBAI– How well does Nysa Devgan know her superstar mom Kajol? Turns out—pretty darn well! The star kid recently joined Orry for a rapid-fire quiz, and her answers had fans

cracking up.

Dressed in a chic grey fur jacket, Nysa had to guess whether quirky captions like “Laughing at my own jokes since 1992” or “Who needs therapy when you have chocolate cake?” were truly Kajol’s. From saree shoutouts to chocolate cake confessions, she breezed through most of them, showing she knows her mom’s Insta vibe inside out.

The 23-year-old, who recently graduated from a Swiss university, is already turning heads with her confidence and style. With Ajay Devgn and Kajol cheering her on, Nysa’s fun quiz moment just proved she’s every bit her mother’s daughter—witty, sharp, and totally in sync. (Source: IANS)