Trump Credits Immigration Enforcement With Crime Decline in Washington

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday attributed a sharp drop in violent crime in Washington to aggressive immigration enforcement, claiming the nation’s capital has gone several months without a murder after thousands of offenders were removed or jailed.

Speaking at a House Republican retreat, Trump said public safety gains were driven by federal efforts targeting repeat offenders and gang members. He asserted that Washington has become the safest city in the country, saying the city has gone seven months without a homicide.

Trump said federal authorities had removed more than 2,000 individuals from the city, either through deportation or incarceration, as part of the enforcement push. He argued that focusing on a relatively small group of repeat offenders had a disproportionate impact on crime levels.

He singled out the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, describing it as among the most dangerous criminal organizations and accusing Democratic leaders of failing to act decisively against gang activity. Trump recounted an anecdote involving a landlord in Colorado, claiming gang members had taken control of an apartment building and committed violent acts.

The president said federal agencies intervened in situations where local or state officials were unwilling to act, arguing that immigration authorities were forced to step in to restore order. He also defended the visible deployment of security forces in Washington, saying residents and visitors feel safer when soldiers and law enforcement are present.

Trump said the improved security situation has helped revive local businesses, particularly restaurants, which he said had previously struggled due to crime concerns. He contrasted the current situation with earlier periods, claiming the city once averaged two murders a week.

While acknowledging a recent terrorist incident that injured two people, Trump maintained that overall security in the capital has significantly improved and said such attacks could occur anywhere.

Immigration enforcement has been a central pillar of Trump’s presidency, with the administration repeatedly linking border control and interior enforcement to reductions in crime. Critics, however, have questioned the accuracy of the administration’s crime statistics and warned against conflating immigration with criminal behavior.

Trump rejected those criticisms, arguing that a small percentage of individuals are responsible for the majority of violent crime. Immigration and public safety remain key political issues as Republicans look ahead to upcoming elections, particularly in urban areas with large immigrant populations and heightened concerns about crime. (Source: IANS)