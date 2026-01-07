Gill, New Zealand Squad Arrive in Vadodara Ahead of First ODI

- Advertisement -

VADODARA, Gujarat — Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill arrived in Vadodara on Wednesday ahead of the opening match of the three-game one-day international series against New Zealand, set to begin January 11, drawing enthusiastic crowds at the airport.

Gill, 26, was greeted by fans eager to catch a glimpse of the Indian skipper, acknowledging supporters with smiles as he made his way through the terminal. The New Zealand team also arrived in the city the same day, receiving loud chants from fans, with some visiting players visibly surprised by the size of the crowd and recording the moment on their phones.

Later in the day, Virat Kohli’s arrival generated even larger scenes, as chants of his name echoed across the airport. Despite tight security, the situation briefly became chaotic when Kohli exited the terminal, with fans rushing forward to see him. Security personnel eventually escorted him safely to his vehicle.

India and New Zealand will play the first match of the series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, where a full house is expected as fans turn out to watch the two sides in action.

The series marks Gill’s return to international cricket after missing out on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. He has enjoyed success against New Zealand in the past, scoring 623 runs in 12 matches, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

Gill has not featured in an ODI since last year’s tour of Australia, where he struggled for form and failed to cross the 30-run mark in three appearances. As he returns to the 50-over format, he will be looking to rediscover his rhythm against a New Zealand side that will be without Kane Williamson. (Source: IANS)