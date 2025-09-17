Trump Calls Modi on 75th Birthday as U.S.–India Trade Talks Show Progress

WASHINGTON– U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to extend birthday greetings, a gesture that coincided with renewed momentum in bilateral trade negotiations.

The call marked the leaders’ first conversation in months. Modi, who turned 75, thanked Trump in a post on X, calling him a “friend” and reiterating India’s commitment to advancing the Comprehensive and Global Partnership between the two nations. He also expressed support for Trump’s initiatives toward a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” Modi wrote. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India–US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

The exchange came as U.S. Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch met in New Delhi with India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, a Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Both sides described the talks as “positive,” with India’s Commerce Ministry calling them “forward-looking” and focused on concluding a “mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

Trump had announced the resumption of trade talks on September 9, posting on Truth Social that the United States and India were working to resolve “trade barriers” and expressing confidence in a successful outcome. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” he wrote.

Modi responded with his own note of optimism, saying India and the United States are “close friends and natural partners” and voicing confidence that negotiations will “unlock the limitless potential” of the bilateral relationship.

The push to finalize a trade deal has also surfaced in Washington. At his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Sergio Gor, Trump’s nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India, described New Delhi as a “strategic partner” and said negotiators were working through the final details.

“We’re actively negotiating with the Indians right now,” Gor testified. “We’re not that far apart on a deal. In fact, they’re negotiating down the nitty-gritty of a deal.”

The combined signals — Trump’s outreach, Modi’s response, and progress in formal talks — suggest both governments are intent on steering the world’s two largest democracies toward closer trade and strategic cooperation. (Source: IANS)