Trailer of Bhoomika Chawla–Starrer ‘Euphoria’ Released, Film Set for February 6 Release

Chennai— The makers of director Gunasekhar’s upcoming contemporary social drama Euphoria, starring Bhoomika Chawla in the lead role, have released the film’s trailer ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

Produced by Guna Handmade Films and presented by Sri Thenandal Films, Euphoria is described as a hard-hitting social drama inspired by real-life incidents. The production house shared the trailer on social media platform X, calling it “intense and intriguing” and noting that the film is based on “shockingly true events.”

Gunasekhar, known for acclaimed films such as Okkadu and Rudhramadevi, returns to socially relevant storytelling with Euphoria. The trailer opens with a young girl expressing her parents’ aspirations for her to become a civil servant. Encouraged by her father to explore society beyond academics, she attends a party believed to be non-alcoholic, setting off a chain of disturbing events.

The trailer then shifts to scenes of public unrest, violent protests, and news reports of rising crime among minors. A key moment reveals that Bhoomika Chawla’s character has filed a case against herself, though the reason remains unclear, fueling speculation. The visuals depict substance abuse, reckless behavior, and violence involving young offenders, culminating in an emotionally charged moment where Bhoomika’s character expresses deep anguish over her actions as a parent.

Alongside Bhoomika Chawla, the film features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sara Arjun, and Nassar in prominent roles. Euphoria marks Sara Arjun’s next major project following the success of Dhurandhar, adding to audience anticipation.

The cast also includes Rohith, Vignesh Kavi Reddy, Likitha Yalamanchili, Adala Prudhvi Raj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Sreenika Reddy, Ashritha Vemuganti, Matthew Varghese, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Nayudu.

Euphoria reunites Gunasekhar and Bhoomika Chawla nearly two decades after their earlier collaboration. Sources close to the film say Bhoomika appears in a powerful, specially written role that stands out as one of the film’s highlights.

The film’s music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, with cinematography by Praveen K. Pothan. Dialogues are written by Nagendra Kasi and Krishna Hari, and editing is handled by Praveen Pudi. (Source: IANS)