Kangana Ranaut Recalls ‘Unpleasant’ Experience With AR Rahman Amid Composer’s Controversial Remarks

Mumbai— Actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has recalled what she described as an “unpleasant” experience with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, amid an ongoing controversy surrounding his recent remarks suggesting communal bias in the film industry.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories, Ranaut said that during the making of her directorial venture Emergency, she had been keen to narrate the script to Rahman but was unable to secure a meeting with him. According to Ranaut, she was informed that Rahman did not wish to be associated with what he believed to be a “propaganda film.”

Ranaut wrote that despite facing prejudice in the film industry because of her political views, she found Rahman’s response particularly disheartening. She claimed that he declined not only the project but also a meeting to hear the narration.

The actress further stated that Rahman’s perception of Emergency was misplaced, noting that the film received positive critical reviews. She also claimed that leaders from opposition political parties had sent her letters praising the film’s balanced and compassionate portrayal.

In her post, Ranaut said she felt Rahman’s stance was driven by prejudice and expressed disappointment over what she described as his unwillingness to judge the film on its merits.

Rahman, meanwhile, recently told BBC Asian Network that he has received fewer work offers in Bollywood in recent years. He said the reasons for this often reach him indirectly and described the situation as “Chinese whispers.”

The composer suggested that non-creative decision-makers now hold significant influence in the industry and said that communal considerations may have played a role, though not directly communicated to him. Rahman added that he has sometimes been informed that projects initially offered to him later went to other composers, a development he said he takes in stride.

The exchange has added to ongoing discussions around creative freedom, political perceptions, and alleged bias within the Indian film industry. (Source: IANS)