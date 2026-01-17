‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2 Trailer Released, Saurabh Shukla Highlights Emotional Core of the Series

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Amazon MX Player has released the trailer for the second season of its popular series Bindiya Ke Bahubali, offering a glimpse into escalating family conflicts, power struggles, and shifting loyalties in the fictional town of Bindya.

Picking up from the events of the first season, Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 follows the jailed family patriarch Bada Davan as he attempts to broker peace with rival factions. His efforts, however, are undermined by his son Chhote Davan, who chooses confrontation over compromise, triggering a chain of betrayals and internal fractures within the family empire. The new season hints at changing power equations within the Davan household, with Chhote Davan determined to run the empire on his own terms.

Actor Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role as Bada Davan, said the show’s appeal lies in the emotional honesty that underpins its chaotic narrative.

“These characters are flawed, powerful, and deeply human,” Shukla said, adding that the second season raises the emotional and dramatic stakes by introducing new conflicts, humor, and unexpected twists that push each character to their limits.

Ranvir Shorey, returning as Chhote Davan, said the series stands out for its balance of chaos and comedy. He noted that his character believes power will finally earn him respect, but fails to recognize the personal cost of unchecked ambition.

“Season 2 explores how ambition, when left unchecked, slowly turns into something monstrous,” Shorey said, adding that the trailer captures the tone of the new season and sets the stage for evolving family dynamics.

The second season brings back the ensemble cast, including Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya.

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on January 21, streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player. (Source: IANS)