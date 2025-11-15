Trailer of Allari Naresh’s Horror-Thriller 12A Railway Colony Promises Twists, Terror, and High-Octane Suspense

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad— The makers of director Nani Kasaragadda’s much-awaited horror-thriller 12A Railway Colony have unveiled a gripping trailer, instantly intensifying the buzz around the film. Led by actor Allari Naresh, the movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 21.

Sharing the trailer on X, Allari Naresh wrote:

“Unbelievable questions. Unlimited twists and turns. Presenting the kirraak #12ARailwayColony trailer. Redefining thrills and chills in cinemas on Nov 21!”

A Spooky Mystery That Only One Man Can Sense

The trailer indicates that the story centers on Karthik (Allari Naresh), the only person who can repeatedly sense an unknown presence. While his friends dismiss his experiences as imagination, the mystery deepens when seasoned actor Sai Kumar, who seems to be involved in solving crimes, tells him bluntly that nothing he says is believable.

A chilling moment features a terrified woman telling Karthik, “If you want me to tell you what happened here, first take me out of this place.” It becomes clear that Karthik is probing a series of murder cases, but the answers only get murkier.

One of the trailer’s most striking lines comes when someone asks Sai Kumar, “I don’t understand why you, who knows all things, are silent before the world.” He responds, “To some questions, silence is the answer.”

This cryptic back-and-forth adds to the intrigue, suggesting a dark secret binding the characters.

A Strong Creative Team Behind the Scenes

The thriller is being backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and presented by Pavan Kumar.

Renowned filmmaker Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for Polimera and Polimera 2, serves as the showrunner and has provided the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The film marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda, who is also in charge of editing.

Teaser Hinted at Supernatural Chaos

A teaser released earlier offered an atmospheric first glimpse:

– Allari Naresh standing thoughtfully by a window,

– Viva Harsha narrating why spirits appear only to certain people,

– Eerie events escalating among the cast,

– and a shocking final moment where Naresh’s character shoots someone before flashing a sinister smile.

The trailer builds on that tone, suggesting a layered narrative filled with paranormal suspense, psychological tension, and unexpected reveals.

An Ensemble Cast and Impressive Technical Crew

The film stars Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla (of Polimera fame) as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting ensemble featuring:

Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani.

Cinematography is handled by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, while Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music.

With a compelling premise, spine-chilling visuals, and Allari Naresh in a role that promises depth and intensity, 12A Railway Colony is shaping up as one of the season’s most exciting horror thrillers. (Source: IANS)