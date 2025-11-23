Trailer for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ Released Ahead of December 5 Premiere

- Advertisement -

Chennai— The makers of the upcoming action film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, have released the official trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of the film’s high-stakes action and dramatic plot.

The trailer, shared by production house 14 Reels on X, highlights Balakrishna’s character confronting both human and supernatural adversaries. “His rage is divine. His power is destructive. Here is the #Akhanda2Trailer #Akhanda2SurgicalStrike. #Akhanda2 in cinemas worldwide on December 5th,” the post read.

The sequence opens with antagonists attempting to shake public faith in divine intervention, targeting the Kumbh Mela. Balakrishna’s character is also shown grappling with personal stakes, including fulfilling his mother’s last rites. The trailer incorporates both conventional and supernatural fight sequences, with Balakrishna warning enemies that they have yet to witness India’s full strength.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The film also features Samyuktha as the female lead, Aadhi Pinisetty in a significant role, and Harshali Malhotra in a key part.

S. Thaman composed the background score, while C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D. Detakae are credited with cinematography. Editing is handled by Tammiraju, with AS Prakash serving as the art director.

The film is currently in its final stages of post-production and is scheduled to release on December 5. (Source: IANS)