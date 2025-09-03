Together, we will move forward with respect, responsibility: Virat Kohli to families of B’luru stampede victims

- Advertisement -

BENGALURU– Star batter Virat Kohli has spoken for the first time on the June 4 Bengaluru stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL title celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a statement shared by RCB on social media, Kohli expressed his grief and solidarity with the victims’ families. “Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic,” he said.

“I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility,” he added.

RCB, echoing Kohli’s sentiments, noted that his words reflect the emotions of the entire franchise. As part of its “RCB Cares” initiative, the team has already announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of the deceased victims’ families. The franchise said the support was not just financial aid, but a “promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care.”

The tragedy unfolded when thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the stadium to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title win. Overcrowding led to chaos, and in the rush to enter the venue, a deadly stampede broke out.

The incident has since sparked political debate in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Assembly that five senior police officers were suspended, while criminal cases were filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The case has been handed over to the CID for investigation, with a chargesheet to follow after court approval.

“This incident should never have happened. Justice will not be served merely by an apology. It will be served through action,” Siddaramaiah said, while expressing his regret over the tragedy. (Source: IANS)