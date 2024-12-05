Today has been both productive and inspiring, says Jay Shah after visiting ICC Headquarters

New Delhi– After taking over as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 1, Jay Shah said his visit to the headquarters in Dubai on Thursday was both productive and inspiring. Shah, who was recently BCCI Secretary, succeeded New Zealand’s Greg Barclay, who held the post of ICC Chairman since 2020.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the ICC Board members, the ICC team, and everyone who contributed to making my first day at the ICC Headquarters as Chair a truly memorable experience.”

“This visit provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with my colleagues on the ICC Board, where we discussed the initial roadmap and strategies to shape the future of this incredible sport.”

“I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward. Their passion and shared belief in the sport’s immense potential are truly inspiring, as is their enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities ahead.”

“Today has been both productive and inspiring. While I am encouraged by what I have seen, I recognize that this is just the beginning. The hard work to elevate cricket to unprecedented heights starts now, and I am confident that together, we will deliver on this vision,” said Shah in a statement.

During the visit to the headquarters, Shah met with ICC Board Directors where he discussed his vision and the future of the sport. There was also a meet and greet of him with ICC staff, along with the Media Rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop being hosted in Dubai.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Jay Shah to the role and share our enthusiasm for his tenure. Shah’s ambition and experience will be instrumental in guiding the ICC and the sport into the future.”

“It has been a very productive visit for everyone, and we look forward to working alongside him, the Members and ICC team in achieving success,” said ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja.

Shah’s immediate task as ICC Chairman will be to solve the 2025 Champions Trophy venues and schedule impasse, especially after India said it can’t travel to play its matches in Pakistan due to security reasons. With the tournament earmarked for February-March 2025 window, Shah has to ensure the suspense around the eight-team competition is solved as soon as possible. (IANS)