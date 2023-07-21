TiE Boston Wins TiE Global’s 2022 Best Chapter Award

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— The Boston Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has won the 2022 Award for Chapter Excellence, for achieving the highest performance in Chapter activities and for outstanding contributions furthering the mission of TiE. The award was accepted by the Boston Chapter President Yash Shah, Past President Anu Chitrapu, and Chapter Treasurer Rakesh Kamdar who is also Vice Chair of the Global Board of Trustees, at a grand ceremony last week, during the annual Charter Member retreat in Rio, Brazil. The awards were given by the Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, in the presence of other VIPs and a large gathering of charter members from all over the globe.

“I am delighted that TiE Boston chapter received this recognition. It felt like an Oscar moment as the entire contingent of 55 delegates from Boston went onto the stage in Rio to receive the award. TiE Boston chapter is blessed to have such incredible support from its highly engaged Charter Member community and our small but very strong team at TiE Boston Office. I am also thankful to all our sponsors who have extended their support to us over the years.”, said President Yash Shah

TiE’s Best Chapter Award provides recognition and visibility to the chapters that have successfully implemented programs to increase membership, improved communication, increased member involvement, enhanced diversity, fostered careers in entrepreneurship and STEM and improved management of the chapter.

Added past TiE Boston President, Anu Chitrapu, “This award serves as a tremendous validation of the extraordinary efforts put forth by TiE Boston in 2022 for nurturing entrepreneurship. It holds a special significance to be honored with this recognition in 2022, as it coincides with our 25th anniversary.”

TiE Boston is one of the region’s largest nonprofit organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs, senior executives, and venture capitalists. Operating for 26 years now, TiE Boston’s unparalleled network of successful, serial entrepreneurs are deeply engaged and committed to giving back to the community by providing mentorship, tactical advice, and expertise to rising entrepreneurs through signature programs built on the pillars of education, incubation, networking, and investing.

The TiE Boston contingent at Rio was the largest, with over 55 members and their families in attendance. Present at the event in Rio, Brazil was Vice Chair of the Global Board of Trustees, Rakesh Kamdar, who said, ”Every year, the award announcements are eagerly looked forward to by the Chapters. It is a recognition, not just of the achievements during the year, but also of the chapter’s commitment to TiE’s mission of fostering entrepreneurship through its pillars, programs, and charter members engagements. This year was special, as I had the pleasure of being part of the team that received the award.”

One of the earliest members of TiE Boston and a very successful serial entrepreneur, Jit Saxena said, “When we started TiE Boston in 1997, it was with the belief that entrepreneurship is a virtuous cycle, where one successful venture leads to another and in many cases it leads to more successful ventures. Two and a half decades later, it is gratifying to know that the Boston Chapter leads in fulfilling our vision. Besides working with start-ups, TiE Boston has resulted in many friendships with many fellow entrepreneurs.”

TiE Boston is the second oldest and second largest TiE chapter and currently has around 210 charter members in Massachusetts, who have founded signature Boston companies creating $250B+ in wealth and thousands of hi-tech jobs. A charter membership to TiE Boston provides access to TiE’s global network of over 15000 entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders, and investors, across 61 chapters worldwide.

TiE Boston Angels provides funding and advice to early-stage companies. Since its inception, $20+ Million has been invested in 44 companies, through a network of over 80+ investors. Industries represented include technology, healthcare, clean tech and more.

TiE ScaleUp is a equity free accelerator that enables “Seed to Series A” companies overcome typical barriers to growth by guiding them to optimize their strategic positioning, operations, sales and competitive advantage. Participating startups have access to top mentors from Boston who have successfully scaled and exited their own companies. Since inception, ScaleUp has accelerated 120 startups through 9 cohorts. 63% are female-founded companies and the program has seen 9 exits till date. The program is entering its milestone tenth year in 2023-24.

TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) fosters the next generation of leaders through the transformative experience of building a startup. This extracurricular program for exceptional high school students provides participants with the essential business and leadership skills to prepare them to succeed in college and beyond. Since inception, close to 600 students have successfully completed the program, with 90% reporting that TYE influenced a career path in STEM and 40% reporting that they founded a company as an adult. The program is currently accepting applications to the Summer BootCamp for Grades 7 to 9, and to the TYE Entrepreneurship Academy for high school students.

Other high-impact initiatives from TiE Boston include TiECON East, the largest entrepreneurial conference on the East Coast, TiE Boston Women, and TiE Boston University.

For more information about TiE Boston, visit tieboston.org