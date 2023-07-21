Bollywood Roundup: Sobhita Dhulipala, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala reveals she flipped a coin to decide her career

New Delhi– Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has made a quirky revelation about how she chose her career path after her class 12 examination on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Dhulipala, who will be seen in the show along with the cast of web-series ‘Night Manager Season 2’, shared, “It’s true that I had tossed a coin before coming to Mumbai. The choice was between Mumbai and Bangalore for my bachelor’s degree. I had a strong desire to live in a big city, as I had spent my years of schooling in Vizag.”

“Convincing my parents was the first hurdle, and then I had to decide which city I wanted to go to. And fortune shined when luck decided Mumbai for me and here I am,” she added.

Kapil will host Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita, Tillotama Shome, and Ravi Behl in a ‘fun-tastic’ episode that will be the culmination of this season of the show.

The season finale of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will air this weekend on Sony.

Big B unveils trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’

New Delh– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday released the trailer of Anand Pandit’s next Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’.

Even since ‘Tron Ekka’ was announced, fans have been waiting to see what the magical combination of Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar, and Mitra Gadhvi will deliver this time.

And, now, the trailer has exceeded their expectations by offering them a glimpse into the soon-to-be-released rip-roaring entertainer.

Sharing the trailer on the social media, Big B wrote, “The Terrific Trio is back again with hilarious rib-tickling comedy. Get ready to get your mind blown. Wishing my dear friend @@anandpandit63 loads of success.”

The story revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple-middle-class home into a secret gambling den. It is a situational comedy and the trailer too radiates the fun and chaotic energy of the plot.

Pandit says it has now become normative for the icon to somehow become a part of each and every project he makes.

“He willingly decided to do a cameo in my last Gujarati film, ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ and took the audience by complete surprise. But even if he is not on-screen in one of my productions, his constant support and encouragement mean a lot to me. I couldn’t be happier that he has launched the trailer of this very special film,” said the filmmaker.

“The announcement of the cast itself had created a huge buzz and now the trailer has added to the excitement. By now the audience has an idea of the story too which revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple-middle-class home into a secret gambling den. It is a situational comedy and the trailer too radiates the fun and chaotic energy of the plot,” added Pandit.

This is the producer’s fourth movie with Vaishal Shah’s Jannock Films after ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ ‘Chehre’ and ‘Days of Tafree’ and he says, “Both of us share a common love for family entertainers and we had a great time making this film together.”

Vaishal Shah concurs, “We want to bring back wholesome cinema that the entire family can watch together and as the trailer shows, this film is packed with pure entertainment.”

The film also stars Hitu Kanodiya, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, Tarjanee Bhadla, Chetan Daiya and is directed by Rajesh Sharma.

It will be released on August 18.

Kajol on ‘Noyonika’: Woman has many facets, one can’t manage all

New Delhi– Actress Kajol’s character Noyonika in web-series ‘The Trial’, exemplifies every woman navigating through demanding expectations, and resonates with the challenges they encounter in their quest to balance the diverse aspects of life.

In today’s society, women are often burdened with the expectation of excelling in multiple roles, facing overwhelming societal pressure.

Women have always found themselves juggling various responsibilities, from being nurturing mothers and devoted partners to achieving success in their careers and managing household duties. Noyonika’s journey mirrors the experience of these women.

Talking about the same, Kajol said: “The great thing about Noyonika is that every woman identifies with her. As women, we are taught to be a good mother, a good wife, a good person and to fulfill all of these roles to the nth degree at every point in your life.”

“That’s where Noyonika was at, where she felt like she’s perfect at everything and at the same time when her world came crumbling down she realised that she can’t be good at everything, she cannot be a good wife and a good mother and a good person, there are so many facets and she cannot manage all those balls and she realises that it doesn’t matter at the end of day,” said Kajol.

She further said that Noyonika’s journey is what we all go through as women. “What we are juggling through as women, some come to it a little early in life and some a little later,” she added.

The gritty courtroom drama, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taapsee unveils her NFT platform, says it’ll separate the faceless trollers from the true fans

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has recently unveiled her very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform called “taapseeclub.com”, which she says will help in separating the faceless trollers from the true fans.

The purpose behind launching NFTs is to create a positive platform for Taapsee’s fans worldwide, allowing them to gain a glimpse into her life and elevate their fandom to new heights. By becoming a member, individuals will have the opportunity to experience being on her film sets, celebrate special occasions alongside her, engage in interactions, and much more.

Talking about the same Taapsee shares, “In today’s cluttered world, it becomes crucial to distinguish the content we share with those genuinely interested in actors and supportive of their endeavours. This helps separate the faceless trollers from the true fans.

The actor has already organised an exclusive event to celebrate her birthday, where renowned comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu will be present along with RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal.

She added: “I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence.

“As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth.”

On the work front, Taapsee has an exciting line-up of projects, including the film ‘Dunki’ alongside Shahrukh Khan, ‘Phir Ayi Haseen Dillruba’, and ‘Woh Ladki Hain Kaha?’.

Apart from acting and NFT, Taapsee has an event management company called The Wedding Factory. She is also the owner of the badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces, which plays in the Premier Badminton League.

Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be feted with the prestigious Disruptor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. The actress has carved a unique space for herself in the industry with performances in films including ‘Badhai Do’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, ‘Bala’ and many other titles. In addition, this recognition will also be for her relentless commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. The award will be presented to the actor on the festival’s opening day, August 11. As part of the recognition, Bhumi will be engaging in a special fireside chat with a live audience on sustainability, further cementing her role as a catalyst for change. Speaking of this honour, Bhumi said, “I am so grateful for having been awarded as the Disruptor of the year by IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take up, the causes that I support and stand up for and for everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for – I strive to live a life of impact.” “I aim at changing society for the better, by championing representation of women in cinema and fighting for gender inclusivity, and working towards achieving environmental stability. This acknowledgement by IFFM strengthens my belief that I’m following the correct course and making progress in the right direction. “I’m thrilled to celebrate the power of cinema and creative spirit with everyone present at IFFM this year. The film festival’s unwavering dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work is truly commendable.” The Disruptor Award will be presented to Bhumi Pednekar by a dignitary from the Victorian government, highlighting the collaborative effort between the festival and the government in promoting impactful work in the entertainment industry. (IANS)