The Story of Shishu Bharati: How it Grew from a Humble Basement 47 Years Ago to Three Locations, Now Teaching Over 800 Students Every Year

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, MA- Forty-seven years ago, a group of passionate Gujarati friends, driven by their love for their language and immense pride in India’s rich heritage, planted the seed for Shishu Bharati in the humble setting of a basement with just five students.

Today, that modest beginning has blossomed into an institution serving around 850 students across three locations—Lexington, MA, Nashua, NH, and Walpole, MA—with the support of nearly 300 dedicated volunteers, including 200 adults and 100 students, and with thousands contributing over the years. Now, even third-generation students are enrolling.

Guided by its vision and motto—”Perceive, Preserve, and Promote”—Shishu Bharati is committed to teaching and preserving Indian languages and promoting the timeless, rich heritage of India. The institution has earned a cherished place in the hearts of the community and is recognized as a household name.

On Nov. 15, Shishu Bharati will be honored with the Community Service Award at the New England Choice Awards gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The event will be attended by over 400 community and business leaders.

To buy your tickets, please click here.

At the 25th graduation ceremony, Shishu Bharati was recognized by the Massachusetts Senate for its excellence in teaching Indian languages and culture. During the 37th graduation in 2023, the Massachusetts Governor’s Office commended the school for its ‘continued philanthropic efforts through selfless volunteerism and unwavering dedication to the Commonwealth.’

Shishu Bharati operates as a Sunday school, running from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. The day begins with a 10-15 minute assembly where students sing both the Indian and American national anthems, participate in patriotic songs, and watch a short video celebrating India’s uniqueness. Students start their journey at the kindergarten level and formally graduate in 8th grade. They choose to learn one of the offered Indian languages—Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Sanskrit—while also participating in cultural classes that explore diverse topics such as Indian history, geography, customs, current events, arts, and philosophy. The school also offers yoga classes for both students and parents.

Beyond classroom lessons, students engage in diorama and poster presentations, hands-on projects, and other creative expressions of their learning. Each location celebrates key Indian festivals like Holi and Diwali, and every two years, the entire Shishu Bharati community gathers at Lexington Field House to celebrate these traditions on a grand scale, bringing together over 2,000 people in a spirited display of unity and pride.

The school also honors its volunteers through special appreciation events where students, families, and administration come together to recognize the selfless dedication and passion of those who make Shishu Bharati possible.

Graduation day at Shishu Bharati is an especially proud moment, marked by inspiring speeches from notable keynote speakers and alumni, reminding the students that they are proud ambassadors of Indian heritage in a foreign land. Alumni often share how their time at Shishu Bharati shaped their lives, balancing their Indian heritage with the opportunities in their birth country, US. Remarkably, many graduating students return as volunteers, instilled with a deep appreciation for the value of community service. For their contributions, students are recognized with the prestigious “Presidential Volunteer Service Award” from the White House.

In 2023, Shishu Bharati established the Shishu Bharati Alumni Association, creating a space and platform to strengthen bonds, foster communication, and maintain a connection between alumni and the institution.

In another significant achievement, Shishu Bharati’s language curriculum is now recognized by several universities and colleges, allowing students to receive waivers for language requirements.

The unwavering dedication and passion of Shishu Bharati’s volunteers, some of whom have been serving for over 40 years, are the heart and soul of the school. Their efforts continue to ensure that the precious languages and rich culture of India will be passed down through generations, enriching the New England Indian community and beyond.

Here is a Q/A with Shishu Bharati volunteer and former president Seshi Sompuram:

INDIA New England News: What is the mission of Shishu Bharati?

Seshi Sompuram: Perceive, Preserve, and Promote Indian Heritage by teaching Indian Languages and Culture.

INE: How many students does Shishu Bharati have on an annual basis?

SS: About 850 students.

INE: How many volunteers and how they are coordinated?

SS: About 300 volunteers: 200 adult and 100 student volunteers.

They have defined tasks, such as teaching, day-to-day operational, public relations, special events, snacks, alumni, graduation etc.

INE: How many languages are taught?

SS: Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Sanskrit for adults.

INE: In addition to languages, what else is taught?

SS: Indian Culture (Indian history, geography, customs, current events, arts, and philosophy) and Yoga.

INE: How many branches of Shishu Bharati?

SS: Three: Lexington MA, Nashua NH, and Walpole MA.

INE: How has Shishu Bharati served the Indian American community in New England?

SS: Educating, instilling, and preparing as ambassadors of Indian heritage in children born and brought up in US. Also, collaborating, educating Indian and American community about India and its vast culture.