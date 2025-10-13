The New York Stock Exchange Welcomes FactSet to Celebrate Appointment of New CEO, Sanoke Viswanathan

- Advertisement -

New York, NY— The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) recently welcomed FactSet (NYSE: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, to mark the appointment of Sanoke Viswanathan as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

In celebration of the leadership transition, Viswanathan joined Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE Group, to ring the Opening Bell®, symbolizing a new chapter for the company.

The ceremonial bell ringing comes just over a month after Viswanathan officially assumed the role of CEO in early September 2025, succeeding long-time executive Phil Snow, who retired after a distinguished 30-year career at FactSet, including a decade as CEO.

Viswanathan, a respected leader in global finance, strategy, and innovation, steps into the CEO role with a clear vision for FactSet’s next phase of growth. His appointment reflects the company’s ambition to expand its technological capabilities, deepen client impact, and strengthen its global footprint.

Viswanathan brings over two decades of experience, most recently serving as CEO of International Consumer and Wealth at JPMorgan Chase, where he oversaw the firm’s expansion into new markets and led major strategic initiatives across wealth management and digital banking.

Phil Snow, who guided FactSet through a transformative period of growth and innovation, continues to serve as Senior Advisor through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth handover. Under his leadership, the company more than doubled its revenue and delivered double-digit annualized EPS growth, becoming a cornerstone in the financial data and analytics industry.

Robin A. Abrams, Chair of the FactSet Board of Directors, praised both leaders: “Phil leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having positioned FactSet as a global market leader. In Sanoke, we’ve found a visionary successor with deep expertise and a track record of building high-performing, tech-driven financial businesses. We are confident in his ability to lead FactSet into the future.”

With Viswanathan at the helm, FactSet is expected to continue advancing its strategy around AI-powered analytics, customized workflow solutions, and multi-asset class data integration across the buy-side, sell-side, and corporate sectors. His experience in digital transformation and global expansion aligns with FactSet’s long-term goals of empowering clients through smarter, faster decision-making.

“FactSet’s foundation is incredibly strong, and its people are passionate about helping clients succeed,” Viswanathan said. “I look forward to accelerating our innovation agenda and delivering value for all our stakeholders.”